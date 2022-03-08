The Vanity Project: Live with Vanity von Glow will be recorded at a show at 18 Candleriggs on March 23.
The drag star has interviewed people such as Lorraine Kelly, Peter Tatchell and Dawn Butler MP, and is bringing a special show to the Glasgow International Comedy Festival with special guests, surprises and even a few songs.
She’ll be joined in Queen’s Corner by Scottish Drag Legend, Alice Rabbit.
Doors open at 7.30pm, with the show starting at 8pm.
You can get tickets on the Glasgow International Comedy Festival website.