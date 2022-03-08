Drag star Vanity von Glow is to record a podcast live in Glasgow.

The Vanity Project: Live with Vanity von Glow will be recorded at a show at 18 Candleriggs on March 23.

The drag star has interviewed people such as Lorraine Kelly, Peter Tatchell and Dawn Butler MP, and is bringing a special show to the Glasgow International Comedy Festival with special guests, surprises and even a few songs.

She’ll be joined in Queen’s Corner by Scottish Drag Legend, Alice Rabbit.

Doors open at 7.30pm, with the show starting at 8pm.