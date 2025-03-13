Who is on Dragons' Den tonight? BBC cast and line-up of Dragons
- Dragons’ Den is a firm fixture on the BBC schedule.
- The show is airing on Thursday evenings in early 2025.
- But who is stepping into the Den tonight?
The BBC will be stepping back into the Dragons’ Den this evening. It will be followed by the latest episode of The Apprentice.
Fans are being reminded that tonight’s (March 13) episode is yet another repeat. The show returned for its 22nd series earlier in the year, but is currently on a break.
A BBC spokesperson told TV Guide: “It's a split series so will continue later this year with the last episode in this run on Thursday, February 27, 2025." The episode that will air tonight is from the 20th series.
But who is stepping into the Den and which Dragons will they face? Here’s all you need to know:
Who is on Dragons’ Den in tonight’s episode?
In the episode that will air on BBC One today (March 13), the Dragons will hear pitches from: “A couple who organise social events for four-legged friends and a 29-year-old with a larger-than-life clothing business.
“A married couple claim they’ve invented the holy grail for tall people – a decent night’s sleep. And a self-proclaimed accidental CEO aims to give some dignity to borrowing money from friends and family.”
Which Dragons are on the line-up tonight?
Over the years the Dragons’ Den has seen plenty of changes on its fearsome panel of investors. The episode airing on the BBC tonight will feature: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett.
