Duran Duran are set to perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro very soon

Duran Duran are set to perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro soon and it’s not long til fans can rock along with the English new wave group. The Glasgow date will conclude the group’s much-anticipated UK tour before they hit the road again for a show in Ireland.

Duran Duran confirmed their ‘Future Past’ arena tour last year in celebration of their album of the same name. The announcement coincided with a reissue of the 2021 album, dubbed ‘The Complete Edition’.

As part of the UK and Ireland tour, the group will perform several shows in cities up and down the UK, including one in London, Leeds and Birmingham. Here’s everything Duran Duran fans heading to Glasgow OVO Hydro for the band’s upcoming shows need to know, from door times to its possible set list.

Door opening times for Duran Duran at Glasgow OVO Hydro and when it will finish

Doors for Duran Duran’s upcoming OVO Hydro show on Tuesday, May 9 is set to open at 6.30pm.

Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena is yet to confirm specific show times however, according to Setlist, Duran Duran’s other UK shows have kicked off at 8:35pm.

Full set list for Duran Duran at Glasgow OVO Hydro

According to setlist.fm, Duran Duran have played a total of two shows so far as part of the UK and Ireland leg of their tour. Their set list has mostly remained the same throughout both shows apart from the decision to include either Lonely in Your Nightmare / Super Freak or Last Chance on the Stairway.

The most recent setlist from Duran Duran’s show at London’s O2 Arena is below:

Night Boat The Wild Boys Hungry Like the Wolf INVISIBLE A View to a Kill Notorious GIVE IT ALL UP Lonely in Your Nightmare / Super Freak Is There Something I Should Know? Friends of Mine Careless Memories Ordinary World ANNIVERSARY Planet Earth White Lines (Don't Don't Do It) The Reflex Girls on Film / Acceptable in the 80's

Encore

18. Come Undone

19. Save a Prayer

20. Rio

Who is the support act for Duran Duran at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro?

It has been confirmed that Duran Duran will be supported by Scissor Sisters frontman and solo artist Jake Shears along with Berlin-born artist Lia Lia. Back in 2004, Scissor Sisters joined Duran Duran to support them on their ‘Reunion Tour’.

Full list of UK tour dates for Duran Duran - including Glasgow OVO Hydro

April

29 – The AO Arena, Manchester

May

1 – The O2, London

2 – The O2, London

4 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

5 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

7 – 3Arena, Dublin

9 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Are there last-minute tickets for Duran Duran at Glasgow OVO Hydro?

