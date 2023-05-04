Register
Duran Duran at Glasgow OVO Hydro: Full information including when doors open, setlist and support acts

Duran Duran are set to perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro very soon

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 4th May 2023, 17:07 BST

Duran Duran are set to perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro soon and it’s not long til fans can rock along with the English new wave group. The Glasgow date will conclude the group’s much-anticipated UK tour before they hit the road again for a show in Ireland. 

Duran Duran confirmed their ‘Future Past’ arena tour last year in celebration of their album of the same name. The announcement coincided with a reissue of the 2021 album, dubbed ‘The Complete Edition’.

As part of the UK and Ireland tour, the group will perform several shows in cities up and down the UK, including one in London, Leeds and Birmingham. Here’s everything Duran Duran fans heading to Glasgow OVO Hydro for the band’s upcoming shows need to know, from door times to its possible set list.

    Door opening times for Duran Duran at Glasgow OVO Hydro and when it will finish

    Doors for Duran Duran’s upcoming OVO Hydro show on Tuesday, May 9 is set to open at 6.30pm.

    Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena is yet to confirm specific show times however, according to Setlist, Duran Duran’s other UK shows have kicked off at 8:35pm. 

    Full set list for Duran Duran at Glasgow OVO Hydro 

    According to setlist.fm, Duran Duran have played a total of two shows so far as part of the UK and Ireland leg of their tour. Their set list has mostly remained the same throughout both shows apart from the decision to include either Lonely in Your Nightmare / Super Freak or Last Chance on the Stairway. 

    The most recent setlist from Duran Duran’s show at London’s O2 Arena is below:

    1. Night Boat

    2. The Wild Boys

    3. Hungry Like the Wolf

    4. INVISIBLE 

    5. A View to a Kill

    6. Notorious 

    7. GIVE IT ALL UP

    8. Lonely in Your Nightmare / Super Freak

    9. Is There Something I Should Know?

    10. Friends of Mine

    11. Careless Memories

    12. Ordinary World

    13. ANNIVERSARY

    14. Planet Earth

    15. White Lines (Don't Don't Do It)

    16. The Reflex

    17. Girls on Film / Acceptable in the 80's

    Encore

    18. Come Undone

    19. Save a Prayer

    20. Rio

    Who is the support act for Duran Duran at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro?

    It has been confirmed that Duran Duran will be supported by Scissor Sisters frontman and solo artist Jake Shears along with Berlin-born artist Lia Lia. Back in 2004, Scissor Sisters joined Duran Duran to support them on their ‘Reunion Tour’.

    Full list of UK tour dates for Duran Duran - including Glasgow OVO Hydro

    April

    • 29 – The AO Arena, Manchester

    May

    • 1 – The O2, London 

    • 2 – The O2, London

    • 4 – First Direct Arena, Leeds 

    • 5 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham 

    • 7 – 3Arena, Dublin

    • 9 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

    Are there last-minute tickets for Duran Duran at Glasgow OVO Hydro? 

    Yes, there are still tickets available for Duran Duran’s show at Glasgow OVO Hydro via Ticketmaster. Available tickets range from £64.15 - £143.60. 

