Ed Sheeran has announced a brand new UK tour including a show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro

Ed Sheeran surprised fans by announcing a brand new UK tour including a show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. The announcement came after the singer confirmed details of new album ‘-‘ (‘Subtract’) which is the final in his “mathematical album era” of records named after symbols.

The tour will kick off sooner than you think, with Sheeran’s first show taking place in Manchester on March 23. The tour will see the ‘Bad Habits’ singer play four shows in the UK including two nights at London’s O2 Arena, and a one night only show in Dublin and Paris.

The singer said the album would be about his personal experience with grief and anxiety. Sheeran recently told fans that a “turbulent” time in his life had stopped him engaging with social media.

Sheeran later confirmed what he had experienced, saying: “Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth. My best friend Jamal [Edwards], a brother to me, died suddenly and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter. I was spiralling through fear, depression and anxiety. I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air.”

Last year, Sheeran also confirmed he wouldn’t be doing any more long running stadium tours in order to stay home with his family more. So, how can you get tickets to Ed Sheeran’s show in Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know about his upcoming OVO Hydro gig.

Ed Sheeran Glasgow OVO Hydro date

Ed Sheeran is scheduled to play at the OVO Hydro on March 28, 2023. The Glasgow show will be followed by gigs in Dublin and Paris.

How to get tickets for Ed Sheeran at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro

Fans who preorder the new album before Tuesday, March 7 at 9am via Sheeran’s official website will have access to pre-sale tickets to the upcoming tour, kicking off in Manchester in just a few weeks, on Thursday, March 23.

Pre-sale tickets for Ed Sheeran’s concert at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro go live on Wednesday, March 8 at 9am for anyone who have preordered the new album via the Ed Sheeran website . General sale starts at 9am on Friday March 10 via Ticketmaster .

Ed Sheeran is the only artist to have two songs in the top 10. The second is Shivers, also taken from fifth album '=' and first released in Semptember 2021.

Full list of UK tour dates

March

Thursday 23 – Manchester, AO Arena

Friday 24 – London, The O2

Saturday 25 – London, The O2

Tuesday 28– Glasgow, Hydro Arena

Thursday 30 – Dublin, 3Arena

April

Sunday 2 – Paris, Accor Arena