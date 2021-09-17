Ed Sheeran to play Hampden Park in 2022

Music superstar Ed Sheeran will be performing two gigs at Hampden Park next year.

Ed Sheeran will be performing at Hampden Park in 2022.

What’s happening: The singer-songwriter has announced 12 dates across the UK, with other performances in Belfast, Manchester, Sunderland, London and Cardiff.

The tour is called the Mathematics tour, or ‘+ – = ÷ x’.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is he coming to Glasgow: Sheeran will be playing on June 16 and 17.

When do tickets go on sale: Tickets for the tour are going on sale on September 25.