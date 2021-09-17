Ed Sheeran to play Hampden Park in 2022

Music superstar Ed Sheeran will be performing two gigs at Hampden Park next year.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 17th September 2021, 10:45 am

Ed Sheeran will be performing at Hampden Park in 2022.

What’s happening: The singer-songwriter has announced 12 dates across the UK, with other performances in Belfast, Manchester, Sunderland, London and Cardiff.

The tour is called the Mathematics tour, or ‘+ – = ÷ x’.

When is he coming to Glasgow: Sheeran will be playing on June 16 and 17.

When do tickets go on sale: Tickets for the tour are going on sale on September 25.

Where can I get tickets: Visit the Ed Sheeran website for more information on tickets.

