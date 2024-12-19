With Christmas fast approaching, budgets might be tight - so we’ve taken a look at some of the fun, free events taking place this weekend.

From Christmas trails to art projects in Glasgow City Centre, there’s something for everyone. You can snuggle down in Barlanark and watch a Christmas classic or head to Braehead Xsite and take advantage of their completely free events programme.

These finds will keep your little ones occupied as the days countdown to Christmas.

Take a look below at our list of eight free events for kids and families taking place in and around Glasgow this weekend.

1 . Saturday Art Club A regular event at the Gallery of Modern Art, little ones can express their creativity in the roof top studio. Sessions run every Saturday between 10:30am-12:30pm. | Glasgow Life

2 . Glasgow City Chambers Illuminated Visit George Square this winter and experience Glasgow City Chambers like never before. The iconic building will be lit up every evening from 3.30pm to midnight from November 17 2024 and is free for everyone to enjoy as they celebrate Christmas in Glasgow City Centre. | Provided

3 . Christmas Cinema at Barlanark Greyfriars Church You can catch a Christmas classic at Barlanark Greyfriars Church on Friday, 20 December at 6.30pm. This free event is open to everyone - bring your comfiest blanket or cushion for that extra cozy touch! | Google Maps