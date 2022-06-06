Elaine C Smith to read Glasgow Gruffalo and Glasgow Gruffalo’s Wean at live event

Scottish comedy legend Elaine C Smith is to do special readings of The Glasgow Gruffalo and The Glasgow Gruffalo’s Wean at the Meliora Festival.

Elaine C Smith is to hold a special storytelling session at the Beacon Arts Centre as she puts a Glaswegian twist on the classic Gruffalo books.

The iconic Scottish actress has translated the bestselling Gruffalo and Gruffalo’s Child stories by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler to give them a new lease of life as The Glasgow Gruffalo and The Glasgow Gruffalo’s Wean.

She will read the new editions, as well as The Princess and The Pea, at the Beacon on Saturday, June 18, as part of the Greenock venue’s Meliora Festival weekend.

A video of Elaine reading The Glasgow Gruffalo during the first Covid lockdown went viral and was viewed millions of times across Facebook and YouTube.

Elaine C Smith will be reading the two books live.

Elaine told how she originally made the recording for her own granddaughter, but later shared it online for other children to watch.

The readings will take place in the Beacon’s Main Theatre at 2pm, before Elaine hosts her comedy show, Chattin’ Up Elaine C Smith, that night at 7.30pm. She will be joined on stage by special guests, award-winning novelist Andrew O’Hagan and comedian Johnny Mac.

The Beacon’s Meliora Festival weekend runs from 17-19 June and more than 50 performances and events are planned over the three days.

It is designed to bring communities together again after two years of Covid restrictions and also incorporates this year’s Clyde Comedy Festival, with Ed Byrne and Scot Squad star Darren Connell performing.

A giant Luminarium sculpture will be installed outside the venue, allowing visitors to journey through tunnels and domes of light and colour, and there will be performances from local bands along with pop-up Scottish Opera shows.

There will also be Bookbug sessions from Inverclyde Libraries and events by Magic Torch Comics and spoken word collective Loud Poets.

Elaine C Smith said: “It’s wonderful to see the hugely popular Gruffalo books being translated into Scots, Doric and Gaelic and I had so much fun putting my own Glaswegian twist on it.

“I’m delighted to be doing these readings at the Beacon as part of its fantastic Meliora Festival weekend.

“I did the video for my granddaughter, Stella, and her wee pals and went on to share it for other children to watch when everyone was stuck in lockdown.

“I was stunned when it went viral, and now I’m looking forward to bringing it to life again on the Beacon’s stage.”

Pauline Kane, director of the Beacon Arts Centre, said: “Elaine C Smith’s special readings of The Glasgow Gruffalo and The Glasgow Gruffalo’s Wean will bring a touch of magic to story time at the Beacon.

“We’re over the moon that she will join us as part of our Meliora Festival weekend, which we hope will be the perfect way for people to kick off the summer and come together after a difficult two years.