Details have been confirmed for Elfingrove 2022, including how to get early bird tickets.

Elfingrove is set to become the UK’s biggest ice rink this Christmas when it returns to Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on November 24, with a month-long run of skating under the stars.

Super Earlybird tickets go on-sale on the September 29 at 7.30am exclusively on www.itison.com, starting from as little as £8 for kids and £10 for adults.

Events company itison is investing over £2m and creating 150 jobs to bring its bespoke, fully covered rink back to the city’s West End, promising it will be bigger, snowier and glowier with a bigger rink, the UK’s first ever Snow Wheel, Skate Side Dining, the Apres Skate Bar, Candyland, a dedicated toddler rink for the wee ones and the chance to skate with Santa.

Oli Norman, creator of Elfingrove and itison CEO, said: “Last year over 100,000 people came along to Elfingrove – this year we’re going even bigger creating a larger rink and amazing new ways to enjoy Elfingrove with our Snow Wheel and Skate Side Dining. And with the cost of living being a very real thing, we wanted to make sure it’s as accessible for as many people as possible with tickets starting as low as £8 to skate.”

What’s new this year?

Snow Wheel – a new way to enjoy Elfingrove from the air as snow falls around you and Christmas tunes fill the air

Toddler rink - a small dedicated toddler rink off the main ice rink where under 5s can slide and glide wearing bobskates, while safely accompanied by an adult

Skate Side Dining – a one of a kind restaurant overlooking the ice where you can book the best seat in the house

Candyland and the Silent Snow Disco – the sweetest spot in town for the ultimate sugar rush with all things candy, candy floss and candy canes plus home to the Silent Snow Disco

Apres Skate Bar – a chilled out bar where you can grab a bite to eat choosing from street food favs with a festive twist, including piping hot grilled cheeses oozing with brie, gourmet hot dogs loaded with pulled turkey, and festive fries with pigs and blankets – plus loads of great options for veggies and vegans.

Special skate sessions

Skate School – 40 minutes skate lessons for small groups guided by expert instructors for anyone who is more Bambi on Ice than Dancing on Ice

Skate with Santa – Meet Santa and his elves on the ice at Elfingrove in very special skate sessions for big and little believers to meet the big guy

Relaxed sessions – quiet sessions for autistic people and anyone with special or complex needs to enjoy a quieter Elfingrove experience where sound and light will be adjusted to a more ambient level alongside a reduced capacity

How much are tickets?

Super Earlybird -£8 child | £10 adult - (24th Nov – 2nd Dec)

Off Peak - £12 child | £16 adult (3 – 9th Dec, 12th – 16th Dec)

Peak - £14 child | £18 adult - (10th – 11th Dec, 17th – 24th Dec)

Snow Wheel: £5 child/£6 adult

Toddler Rink: £6 payable on the day

Relaxed Sessions: from £8 for children and from £10 for adults

Skate With Santa: £4 extra child | £2 extra adult