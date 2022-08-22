Elfingrove will make its magical return to Glasgow this Christmas period.

Elfingrove will make its return to Glasgow this year, bringing festive joy to the city for the whole of the Christmas period.

The announcement comes after itison confirmed that it would be investing £4 million in its flagship winter events, bringing sparkle to the west end this winter.

The itison team said: "Combined, the investment will create 300 jobs over the winter period and contribute an estimated £14m to the local economy in addition to giving people something to look forward to and providing the opportunity for much needed light and respite.”

The Itison CEO Oli Norman added: “Over the past two years, the event sector has been decimated by Covid - now we’re facing soaring supply chain costs, the cost-of-living crisis and the steepest energy hikes we’ve seen in our lifetime.

Elfingrove will return this December (Picture: itison)

“We firmly believe that people need things to look forward to – the darker nights, cold weather and uncertain economic and political climate have a heavy impact on our emotional and mental well-being.”

“These events light up our city and bring people together creating joyful experiences – making them all the more important,” he finished.

Norman went on to confirm that they would be aiming to keep prices low and that the company has already given 10,000 tickets away for the event to those who may not be able to afford it otherwise.

So, when will Elfingrove return to Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

When is Elfingrove 2022?

Elfingrove will kick off on 2 December and run all the way through until 4 January (excluding the 25 December and 1 January).

When do tickets for Elfingrove 2022 go on sale?

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via the Elfingrove website .

How much will tickets for Elfingrove 2022 be?

Ice Experience tickets are priced at:

Adult Daytime - £14

Adult Evening - £16

Child - £12

Under 5s go free – under 5s can’t go on the ice due to safety reasons but can spectate or enjoy the Silent Snow Disco and all the other festivities.

What is at Elfingrove?

Ice Experience

The huge Ice Experience will make its return with the biggest ice-rink in Glasgow.

The Ice Experience gives you a chance to skate under the stars right in front of Kelvingrove museum.

The experience will take 60 minutes and in that time you can take a pit stop and cosy up with a hot chocolate at the Mallow Cafe before carrying on your laps of the biggest rink in Scotland.

The rink is fully covered with a see-through roof but it’s still recommended that you wrap up warm for being on the ice.

The Silent Snow Disco

The Silent Snow Disco will also return to Elfingrove, bringing the best of the Christmas tunes right to your ears.

The 30 minute experience will let you get to choose your favourite channel and dance like nobody’s watching, while snow falls all around you.

Sign up via the Elfingrove website so you don’t miss out on the tickets.

Magical Elfin Trail