Ellie Goulding is one of the most streamed female artists on Spotify

Ellie Goulding has announced she’ll be performing at Glasgow’s Barrowland as part of her newly-announced Higher Than Heaven tour. The pop star will kick-off the tour in the UK this autumn before heading to Europe.

Fresh off the back of two sold-out shows at London’s iconic KOKO in Camden, Ellie Goulding will now embark on a huge European tour in celebration of her hotly anticipated fifth studio album. Higher Than Heaven is due for release this April and includes her single Miracle with Calvin Harris.

The Starry-eyed singer has celebrated 10 platinum singles, three #1 albums, two BRIT Awards, a GRAMMY Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. Meanwhile, she is one of the most streamed female artists on Spotify with over 8 billion streams.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ellie Goulding’s show in Glasgow.

When and where is Ellie Goulding playing in Glasgow?

Ellie Goulding will be coming to Glasgow’s Barrowland venue on October 18 2023, as part of her Higher Than Heaven tour.

How to get tickets for Ellie Goulding in Glasgow

Tickets for Goulding’s Glasgow show will go on general sale on Thursday April 6 at 9am via the Live Nation website . For details of the fan pre-sale, head to the official Ellie Goulding store .

Ellie Goulding full EU tour dates

October 16 : 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

Ellie Goulding has announced a new UK tour

October 18 : Barrowland, Glasgow UK

October 19 : O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

October 20: Manchester Academy, UK

October 23: O2 Institute, Birmingham UK

October 24 : Roundhouse, London, UK

October 27 : Bataclan, Paris, France

October 30 : TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands

October 31 : Cirque Royale, Belgium, Brussels

November 2: Fabrique, Milan, Italy

November 6: E-Werk, Cologne, Germany

November 7: Huxley’s Neue Welt, Berlin, Germany