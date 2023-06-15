Elton John’s current tour is set to be his last before he retires from performing live.

Elton John fans are in luck as the rocket man will be performing across not one, but two nights at the Glasgow OVO Hydro. The 76-year-old music icon was forced to reschedule his tour from 2021 to 2023 after suffering an awkward fall at the end of his summer break.

Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour’ consists of 300 shows across five continents and will be the last time fans get to see the legend in action. Additionally, Elton John’s final night at Glasgow will conclude the UK leg of his tour before he heads to Europe and of course, plays his much-anticipated headline slot at Glastonbury.

If you are hoping to attend Elton John’s show at Glasgow OVO hydro, there are some details to be aware of including door opening times, who the support act is and the full set list. You might also be wondering if you can get last-minute tickets to the event, so we’ve rounded up all the information below

Door opening times for Elton John at Glasgow OVO Hydro and when it will finish

Doors for Elton John’s upcoming OVO Hydro shows on June 17 & 18 are set to open at 6.30pm while the event starts at 7:30pm.

Glasgow’s OVO Hydro is yet to confirm the scheduled time the event finishes but due to the length of Elton John’s performances so far on ‘The Farewell tour’, it is estimated that the event will finish at 10:30pm.

Full setlist for Elton John at Glasgow OVO Hydro

According to setlist.fm, Elton John’s setlist for his most recent show at Aberdeen’s P&J live is below…

Who is the support act for Elton John at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro?

Elton John will have no support act for either of his Glasgow OVO Hydro shows.

Elton John’s upcoming UK tour dates - including Glasgow OVO Hydro

Elton John is currently on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

June 15 - Aberdeen - P&J Live

June 17- Glasgow - OVO Hydro

June 18 - Glasgow - OVO Hydro

June 25- Glastonbury Festival - Worthy Farm

Are there last-minute tickets for Elton John at Glasgow OVO Hydro?