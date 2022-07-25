Glasgow at the forefront of potential cities to host UK Eurovision 202

The UK will officially host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, and Glasgow is at the forefront of the conversation of cities that could potentially host the event.

Glasgow was the host of the contest in the mockumentary Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, which has pushed the city to the forefront to host the contest in 2023.

There has been speculation for weeks now that Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena could be the venue for Eurovision 2023 next May, with a gap in the venue’s scheduling for that month.

The OVO Hydro has been given a green certification.

So when will we find out who the host city of Eurovision 2023 is?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

When is Eurovision 2023?

Eurovision will be held in May 2023. No specific dates have been confirmed as of yet.

When will the city hosting Eurovision 2023 be announced?

No official bids have been put in yet to host the event.

However, It’s reported that the announcement should be made in the next couple of months.

Who is hosting Eurovision 2023?

On Monday 25 July, it was announced that the UK would officially host the Eurovision song contest 2023.

The contest was last held in the UK in 1998, where Birmingham was the host city.

Traditionally the winner of the contest the previous year hosts the event. However, 2022 winners Ukraine confirmed it would be unable to host the contest due to their ongoing war with Russia.

The UK offered to host the event after coming second in the 2022 contest.

Where in Glasgow could Eurovision be held?

The obvious location would be the OVO Hydro Arena which hosts multiple musical acts throughout the year.

Most recently Sam Fender broke the record, previously held by Lewis Capaldi, for the biggest indoor event held in Glasgow at our very own OVO Hydro.

There are many other events throughout the city suitable for Eurovision such as Hampden Park.

What are the bookies odd that it will be held in Glasgow?

William Hill currently lists Glasgow as the city as the favourite to host with odds of 8/13.

Putting the city well ahead of second favourite London (10/3) and third-favourite Manchester.

Birmingham comes in at 7/1. Things start to widen pretty quickly after that with Liverpool (14/1), Cardiff (18/1) and Aberdeen (20/1).

What has Nicola Sturgeon said about the possibility?

On 17 June First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to social media to voice her support for the 2023 contest being held in Glasgow.

She posted on Twitter: “We wish @Eurovision could be in Ukraine but understand that in circumstances this isn’t possible. However, I can think of a perfect venue on the banks of the River Clyde!!

“@scotgov is happy to discuss with BBC, @GlasgowCC @EBU_HQ and others.”

SMP for Glasgow South, Stewart McDonald voiced his support for the competition being held in Glasgow.

McDonald took to Twitter to say: “host city bidding contest to begin this week: Glasgow is the obvious choice to ensure Ukraine’s win gets event it deserves”

What is Eurovision?

The Eurovision Song Contest is an international songwriting competition organised annually by the European Broadcasting Union that represents primarily European countries.