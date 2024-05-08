Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This special edition of the Celtic Player of the Year Awards event will allow over 11,000 supporters to enjoy the annual ceremony in person for the first time, in the company of past and present Celtic stars. This gathering of the greats promises a stellar night of entertainment and Celtic highlights from across the last 20 years, a period in the club’s history when the club has enjoyed domestic dominance.

The special ceremony will feature appearances from many of Celtic’s previous Player of the Year awards winners along with famous faces and special guests to celebrate their achievements in the Hoops and to recognise the performances and achievements of the current Celtic teams on what promises to be another fantastic occasion for the club.

When is the Celtic Player of the Year awards ceremony?

Celtic’s 20th anniversary Player of the Year awards ceremony will take place at the OVO Hydro on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

What time does doors open for Celtic’s Player of the Year awards?

Doors will open at 6.30pm for Celtic’s 20th anniversary Player of the Year awards.

Who is hosting the Celtic Player of the Year awards ?

Hosting the awards will be comedian and radio star Des Clarke and journalist, broadcaster and presenter Shebahn Aherne.

What time will the awards ceremony begin?

Celtic’s Player of the Year awards ceremony is set to begin at 7.30pm with the event set to finish at 10.45pm.

Will there be any former players or managers in attendance at the awards?

There will be a host of former Celtic stars who will be appearing at the Player of the Year awards ceremony which includes Henrik Larsson, Martin O’Neill, Ronny Deila, Chris Sutton, Aiden McGeady, Shaun Maloney, Charlie Mulgrew, Stilyan Petrov, John Hartson, Neil Lennon, Odsonne Edouard and Georgios Samaras.

Will there be any live music at the event?

Live music on the night will be brought to attendees by The View frontman Kyle Falconer who is set to perform a small set of tunes.

Is there a dress code for the Celtic Player of the Year awards?

Supporters will be able to wear Celtic Football Club related clothing.

Are there still tickets available for the Celtic Player of the Year awards?