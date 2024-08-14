Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Explosions In The Sky are set to headline ArcTanGent 2024 on Thursday evening. 🎸

ArcTanGent 2024 is currently underway with revellers continuing to make their way to Fernhill Farm in Compton Martin.

Thursday is set to see US post-rock act Explosions in the Sky headline the festival, ahead of Meshuggah (Friday) and Mogwai (Saturday.)

But will the weather be kind to the group and their fans on Thursday evening, and what could they perform during their set?

Explosions in the Sky return to ArcTanGent this year, headlining the main stage after their celebrated performance at 2017’s event.

Considered alongside this year’s other headline act, Mogwai, as one of the most influential acts in the post-rock genre, the group formed in 1999 in Austin, Texas and released their debut album “How Strange, Innocence” on a limited run of 300 CDs in 2000 - the release has subsequently been one of the band’s most vaunted releases for collectors.

The album earned rave reviews, not only landing on a host of “Best of 2003” music lists but continues to this day to be considered a watershed moment for modern post-rock; the album continually appears on “Best post-rock albums of all time” lists 22 years since its release.

Musical group Explosions in the Sky performs onstage during FYF Fest 2016 at Los Angeles Sports Arena on August 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. | (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for FYF)

But if you’re a fan of Explosions in the Sky, you know about their achievements already. What you may not know though is if the weather is going to hold out for their headline set at ArcTanGent this year, what they are going to play and, above all else, are they clashing with another act this year?

We have some of the answers for you, as many more post-rock fans make their way to Fernhill Farm for this week’s entry on the festival calendar.

What time are Explosions in the Sky performing at ArcTanGent 2024?

Explosions in the Sky are set to perform on the Main Stage at ArcTanGent on Thursday August 15 2024 at 9:40pm BST, with their set expected to finish at 11pm BST.

Are Explosions in the Sky clashing with anyone at ArcTanGent 2024?

The only complete clash with Explosions in the Sky at ArcTanGent 2024 is with John Cxnnor, with that performance set to take place on the PX3 stage at 9:40pm BST and finishing at 10:30pm BST - so there is a chance to catch the last 30 minutes of the main stage headliners.

What is the weather forecast for Explosions in the Sky at ArcTanGent 2024?

Sadly, it looks like it’s set to be a damp one by the time Explosions in the Sky takes to the Main Stage at ArcTanGent. The Met Office has forecast a 70% chance of light rain to occur from 9pm until midnight, despite the wet weather holding off for most of the day.

Weather forecast for August 15 2024 at ArcTanGent 2024

9am: Overcast (17°c)

10am: Cloudy (18°c)

11am: Overcast (20°c)

12pm: Overcast (21°c)

1pm: Overcast (21°c)

2pm: Overcast (21°c)

3pm: Overcast (22°c)

4pm: Cloudy (22°c)

5pm: Cloudy (22°c)

6pm: Overcast (21°c)

7pm: Light rain (20°c)

8pm: Light rain (19°c)

9pm: Light rain (19°c)

10pm: Light rain (18°c)

11pm: Light rain (18°c)

12am: Light showers (18°c)

What could Explosions in the Sky perform at ArcTanGent 2024?

With the band performing at the Boiler Shop in Newcastle this evening (August 14 2024), we look to their most recent show at SWG3 Galvanizers in Glasgow, Scotland to get an idea what they could play during their headline set at ArcTanGent 2024 (credit: Setlist.FM)

First Breath After Coma The Birth and Death of the Day Loved Ones Catastrophe and the Cure Peace or Quiet With Tired Eyes, Tired Minds, Tired Souls, We Slept Your Hand in Mine The Fight The Only Moment We Were Alone

Have you caught Explosions in the Sky during one of their recent UK shows, or are you heading to ArcTanGent 2024 specifically to see the band play? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below - or grab a ticket to ArcTanGent 2024 today.