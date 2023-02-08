Fall Out Boy has announced a UK tour with a show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena. The news came after the group’s announcement of their U.S tour with Bring Me the Horizon.
The ‘So much for (tour) dust’ tour will be promoting the band’s eighth and newest studio album ‘So Much (for) Stardust’. The Chicago legends will kick off the UK leg of the tour in Leeds on October 27, then on to Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham before wrapping things up at London’s O2 Arena on November 2.
Fall Out Boy formed in 2001 and consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, drummer Andy Hurley, and guitarist Joe Trohman. Here’s everything you need to know about Fall Out Boys’ show in Glasgow including how to get tickets.
When are Fall Out Boy playing in Glasgow?
Fall Out Boy are set to perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on October 28, 2023.
How to get tickets for Fall Out Boy in Glasgow
Presale tickets for Fall Out Boy’s show in Glasgow are available from 10am Wednesday February 15 to Friday, February 17 at 9am via the Ticketmaster website.
General sale tickets for Fall Out Boy’s show in Glasgow go live from 10am on February 17 via the Ticketmaster website.
Fall Out Boy full UK tour dates
- OCT 27, 2023
First Direct Arena
Leeds, United Kingdom
- OCT 28, 2023
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, United Kingdom
- OCT 29, 2023
AO Arena
Manchester, United Kingdom
- OCT 31, 2023
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, United Kingdom
- NOV 2, 2023
The O2
London, United Kingdom
