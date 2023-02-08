Legendary rock group Fall Out Boy have announced a Glasgow show with PVRIS and nothing,nowhere as support this autumn.

Fall Out Boy has announced a UK tour with a show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena. The news came after the group’s announcement of their U.S tour with Bring Me the Horizon.

The ‘So much for (tour) dust’ tour will be promoting the band’s eighth and newest studio album ‘So Much (for) Stardust’. The Chicago legends will kick off the UK leg of the tour in Leeds on October 27, then on to Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham before wrapping things up at London’s O2 Arena on November 2.

Fall Out Boy formed in 2001 and consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, drummer Andy Hurley, and guitarist Joe Trohman. Here’s everything you need to know about Fall Out Boys’ show in Glasgow including how to get tickets.

When are Fall Out Boy playing in Glasgow?

Fall Out Boy are set to perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on October 28, 2023.

How to get tickets for Fall Out Boy in Glasgow

Presale tickets for Fall Out Boy’s show in Glasgow are available from 10am Wednesday February 15 to Friday, February 17 at 9am via the Ticketmaster website.

General sale tickets for Fall Out Boy’s show in Glasgow go live from 10am on February 17 via the Ticketmaster website .

Fall Out Boy full UK tour dates

OCT 27, 2023

First Direct Arena

Leeds, United Kingdom

OCT 28, 2023

OVO Hydro

Glasgow, United Kingdom

OCT 29, 2023

AO Arena

Manchester, United Kingdom

OCT 31, 2023

Utilita Arena Birmingham

Birmingham, United Kingdom

NOV 2, 2023

The O2

London, United Kingdom