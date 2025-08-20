Prime Video has confirmed the date Fallout season 2 will start 😍

Fallout will return to Prime Video in December.

The action is heading to New Vegas this time around.

Fans have hailed the ‘perfect’ casting of Justin Theroux.

Dust down your boiler suit because a date for Fallout season two has been set. Prime Video’s hit video game adaption is set to blast back onto our screens in December.

Fans were treated to the first proper look at the highly anticipated set of new episodes during GamesCom Opening Night Live yesterday (August 19). The trailer confirmed the casting of Justin Theroux as a character from the beloved Fallout: New Vegas as the action shifts to the titular city.

Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten are back for the second season. Prime Video has revealed that the first series was one of its top three most-watched titles ever.

When does Fallout season 2 come out?

Ella Purnell in Fallout season 2 | Courtesy of Prime

The highly anticipated second series of the Prime Video series is set to start on December 17. However, unlike the first season, the show will now be released weekly with just one episode every Wednesday through to early 2026.

Fallout’s new season will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. The trailer seemed to offer a glimpse of Caeser’s Legion (or at least what is left of them), one of the factions from Obsidian's acclaimed 2010 game.

Fallout fans hail ‘perfect’ casting for series 2

During the teaser, it was revealed that Justin Theroux will be playing Mr House - an iconic character from Fallout: New Vegas. He joins the likes of Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Sweetpea), Aaron Moten (Emancipation, Father Stu), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), and Frances Turner (The Boys).

Fans quickly took to social media to rave about Justin Theroux’s addition. One person wrote: “Perfect casting lowkey.”

Another echoed this and said: “Genius casting in my opinion. Theroux plays smarmy very well.”

Walton Goggins in Fallout season 2 | Lorenzo Sisti/Prime

One described it as a “god-tier choice”. A person wrote: “I never got around to seeing the first season but, knowing Theroux has joined, I know I'll be catching it soon. One of our best and most underappreciated actors working today.”

Justin Theroux received critical acclaim for his role as Kevin Garvey in HBO’s severely underseen masterpiece The Leftovers. He was also in David Lynch films like Mulholland Drive and Inland Empire.

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin has also joined the cast of season two. His role has yet to be revealed, so stay tuned for that.

