The latest Game of Thrones spin-off has been delayed by HBO

HBO has delayed the latest Game of Thrones spin-off to 2026.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a prequel to the original hit show.

But it will not arrive in 2025 as had been expected.

Game of Thrones fans will have to put away their swords and leather jerkins because the next trip to Westeros has been delayed to 2026. HBO has pushed spin-off series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms to early next year, it has been revealed.

The six-part series had not had a firm release date but had been expected before the end of 2025. It has been delayed to ‘winter’ 2026, according to reports.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is another prequel to the beloved fantasy series and is also based on a series of books by George R.R. Martin. Here’s all you need to know:

Has A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms been delayed?

Fans had a brief glimpse at the show late last year in a look ahead to 2025 released by HBO. It did not have a firm release date, but had been expected before the end of the year.

Peter Claffey in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms | HBO/ WBD

However, Variety reports that at Warner Brothers Discover’s upfront presentation to advertisers at Madison Square Garden in New York City a new look at the show ended with the title card ‘2026’. HBO content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys told the crowd that it would release in “winter” next year, the trade experts report.

House of the Dragon is currently filming its third season - of four in total - and no release window has been announced for that either.

What is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms about?

The latest Game of Thrones spin-off is yet another prequel - but it takes place later in the time line than House of the Dragon, which depicts a civil war between the Targyrean family. It is based on a series of novellas by George R.R. Martin collectively known as the Tales of Dunk and Egg and is set about 90 years before the events of the original show.

The shorter stories follow a hedge knight called Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg - who may be far more important than his initial appearance would let on. They embark on smaller scale adventures in the vein of knight-errant tales.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will adapt the first of the Dunk and Egg tales in its initial six-episode run. The longline for the series reads: “A century before the events of ‘Game of Thrones,’ two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.

“Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

George R.R. Martin has spoken positively about the show on his Not A Blog website. In contrast to his vocal displeasure at choices made in House of the Dragon series 2.

Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell will play Ser Duncan and Egg respectively. True Detective: Night Country star Finn Bennett will play Prince Aerion "Brightflame", while Bertie Carvel has been tapped to play Prince Baelor "Breakspear".

