The Great British Bake Off might just have a frontrunner - at least according to Paul Hollywood 👀🍰

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Bake Off has ‘one-to-watch’.

Paul Hollywood has picked out an early frontrunner.

But who is it and why have they been highlighted?

A GBBO star has been named ‘one-to-watch’ by Paul Hollywood. The judge delivered the verdict after the contestant won back-to-back star baker awards.

It was back-to-school week in the tent as Channel 4 introduced a new theme for series 16. There was plenty of cake, lots of custard, and one amateur was ‘expelled’ by the judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GBBO star named ‘one-to-watch’ in 2025

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be returning as judges to GBBO on Channel 4 (Pic: Channel 4) | Channel 4

The 16th series is only four weeks old and there is plenty of time left before we reach the finish line, however, one baker has emerged as a frontrunner. After solid performances in the first two weeks, Jasmine has now won Star Baker two weeks in a row.

During back-to-school week, she impressed in all three of the challenges and topped the pile in the blind judging for the technical. Which was a fiendishly tricky one that removed all modern baking gear from the benches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following her second Star Baker award in a row, Paul Hollywood declared that Jasmine is “one-to-watch” this season. He highlighted her consistency and said that it put her in a good position going forward.

When is the next episode of Great British Bake Off?

The iconic cookery competition is in full swing now and has settled into a real groove. Since it returned at the start of September, which is earlier than it had started in previous years, it has already blazed through some of the most iconic themes.

Bread, cake, and biscuit week have all been ticked off and a new one was introduced in the form of back-to-school. The Great British Bake Off will be back next Tuesday (September 30) for chocolate week.

GBBO is due to start at 8pm each Tuesday, including next week. Episodes will be available live and on demand via the Channel 4 app.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.