GlasGLOW and Elfingrove to return to Glasgow this winter

Popular winter events GlasGLOW and Elfingrove will return this year, organisers itison has confirmed.

The Glasgow-based deals and events company has announced it is investing £4m to bring GlasGLOW and Elfingrove, its flagship winter events, back to the West End.

Combined, the investment will create 300 jobs over the winter period and contribute an estimated £14m to the local economy.

Now coming into its fifth year, GlasGLOW, which takes place in the city’s Botanic Gardens, according to itison, bolsters the local area with an estimated £6m economic impact, driving tens of thousands of visitors into the surrounding bars, restaurants, shops and hotels.

It is now the biggest sound and light show in Scotland, and the largest Halloween event in the UK, creating 150 positions across creative and production.

Meanwhile Elfingrove, founded originally in 2019, returned in 2021 to Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum with Scotland’s biggest bespoke ice rink.

Inspired by Rockefeller’s iconic ice rink, the custom made Elfingrove rink was commissioned by iSkate – the company behind SKATE at Somerset House and Dancing on Ice, with a fully covered clear roof and open sides, attracting over 100,000 people to skate under the stars.

Itison CEO, and founder of GlasGLOW, Oli Norman said: “Over the past two years, the event sector has been decimated by Covid - now we’re facing soaring supply chain costs, the cost-of-living crisis and the steepest energy hikes we’ve seen in our lifetime.

“We firmly believe though that people need things to look forward to – the darker nights, cold weather and uncertain economic and political climate have a heavy impact on our emotional and mental well-being. These events light up our city and bring people together creating joyful experiences – making them all the more important.

“The theme for this year’s GlasGLOW is still under wraps – the idea came to me when I was on the Isle of Skye with family which might give a clue away – but I’m excited to bring both events back more spectacular than ever before.”

The first GlasGLOW trailer and show details are due to drop next week.

The itison Pumpkin Fund, created in 2019, will also return for 2022 – and will be donating 1000 free tickets to good causes around the city to help those who might not be able to attend otherwise, and funding a capital project in the local area.

Over the past few years, itison has donated thousands of free tickets to local schools, charities and community groups, a 16 seater mini-bus to Highpark Primary LCR in Ruchill and £15,000 to create a new sensory room, called The GLOW ROOM, at East Park in Maryhill that supports kids with complex needs including autism.