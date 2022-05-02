Glasgow Coffee Festival: Dates, best deals and discounts and ticket price

The seventh annual Glasgow Coffee Festival is set to return this May, and organisers have partnered with almost 100 local businesses for coffee aficionados to sample the best of the city’s emerging coffee culture.

The 2022 festival will mark a return to the indoor festival in the city’s Briggait - the first time in two years due to pandemic disruption, but ticket holders will once again be encouraged to take advantage of two weeks of deals and discounts.

The festival first went ‘to the streets’ during the pandemic, but despite an end to lockdown, this element has become a permanent feature.

What discounts are available?

Some of the discounts that will be on offer include:

- Free cannolis with every coffee at Laboratorio Espresso

- Free coffee with every food purchase at Sprigg

- Free cake with every coffee at Five March Guid Egg and Morning Glory

- 2 for 1 coffees at the Alchemy Experiment

- Free coffee with every bag of beans at Black Pine Coffee

There’s no limit to how many deals can be used over by ticket holders from May 2-15. All discounts can be claimed through the Best Coffee App, which ticket holders can download to use deals at participating businesses.

‘Incredible coffee community’

Organiser Lisa Lawson, founder of the Glasgow Coffee Festival, believes that by combining the traditional festival format with the ‘to the streets’ element, this year’s event will be better and bigger than ever.

She said: “Glasgow has an incredible coffee community. It’s brilliant to see so many coffee businesses offer great discounts and deals. These deals are a thank you to everyone who supported coffee businesses during the pandemic, and a nudge to coffee fans old and new to try some new cafes during the festival fortnight.

“I’m very proud to say this will be the biggest coffee event Scotland has ever seen. I feel like everything’s been building up to this point since we launched in 2014.“

Dates and ticket prices

This year’s festival will take place on the 7th and 8th of May. Tickets, which will cost £12 per person, will include presentations, film screenings, tastings, and a chance to meet with 40 exhibitors.

Sponsors of this year’s event include coffee equipment companies La Marzocco, Compak, Bunn and Dear Green Coffee Roasters, Us V Them, Oatly and Story Shop, a Glasgow-based marketing agency.