Glasgow Comedy: 6 comedy shows happening around Glasgow this year

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 9th Jan 2025, 13:52 GMT

A look at the comedy shows taking place around the city this year.

There are plenty of opportunities this year to see some of the world’s best comedians taking to the stage in Glasgow. With big stars picking up tour slots in the city and the Glasgow International Comedy Festival taking place once again, it’s another boom year for comedy.

Huge comedy stars like Peter Kay and Ricky Gervais will entertain crowds in the city’s venues this year, take a look below for details of their shows and more.

Peter Kay returns to Glasgow later this year for five shows across April and October, after performing a run of successful shows in the city last year.

1. Peter Kay - OVO Hydro

Peter Kay returns to Glasgow later this year for five shows across April and October, after performing a run of successful shows in the city last year. Photo: ShowBizIreland

Comedian Tom Segura is one of America's most successful stand ups. He'll bring his Come Together show to Glasgow as part of the comedy festival on Friday, 21 March.

2. Tom Segura - OVO Hydro

Comedian Tom Segura is one of America's most successful stand ups. He'll bring his Come Together show to Glasgow as part of the comedy festival on Friday, 21 March. Photo: Submitted

The Pub Landlord comedian is back for another round of Guv Island at the King's Theatre on Saturday, 8 February.

3. Al Murray - King's Theatre

The Pub Landlord comedian is back for another round of Guv Island at the King's Theatre on Saturday, 8 February. Photo: Contributed

Liverpudlian-Paul Smith is a viral sensation and he's bringing his biggest ever show, Pablo, to the OVO Hydro on Thursday, 2 October.

4. Paul Smith - OVO Hydro

Liverpudlian-Paul Smith is a viral sensation and he's bringing his biggest ever show, Pablo, to the OVO Hydro on Thursday, 2 October. | Show poster

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowcomedyPeter Kay
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice