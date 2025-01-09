Glasgow Comedy: 6 comedy shows happening around Glasgow this year

There are plenty of opportunities this year to see some of the world’s best comedians taking to the stage in Glasgow. With big stars picking up tour slots in the city and the Glasgow International Comedy Festival taking place once again, it’s another boom year for comedy.
Huge comedy stars like Peter Kay and Ricky Gervais will entertain crowds in the city’s venues this year, take a look below for details of their shows and more.
1. Peter Kay - OVO Hydro
Peter Kay returns to Glasgow later this year for five shows across April and October, after performing a run of successful shows in the city last year. Photo: ShowBizIreland
2. Tom Segura - OVO Hydro
Comedian Tom Segura is one of America's most successful stand ups. He'll bring his Come Together show to Glasgow as part of the comedy festival on Friday, 21 March. Photo: Submitted
3. Al Murray - King's Theatre
The Pub Landlord comedian is back for another round of Guv Island at the King's Theatre on Saturday, 8 February. Photo: Contributed
4. Paul Smith - OVO Hydro
Liverpudlian-Paul Smith is a viral sensation and he's bringing his biggest ever show, Pablo, to the OVO Hydro on Thursday, 2 October. | Show poster
