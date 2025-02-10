Glasgow has some of the biggest concerts coming to the city in 2025, be it Olly Murs, Kylie, Scissor Sisters and Tyler The Creator when the months start to warm up a little more.
But for those who want to brave the elements before Spring starts in the United Kingdom in 2025 (which apparently takes place on March 20 2025), then there is more than enough taking place in Glasgow to keep you entertained - that’s not including the Country 2 Country Festival either.
For the metalheads who might want to bounce around the pit to Motionless In White or The Devil Wears Prada, to the legendary tones dart around the venues whenever Alison Moyet takes to the stage, we’ve picked 55 events taking place from now until late March 2025 that might be of interest - and certainly ones to keep you warm in the evenings.
Many of the shows we’ve picked still have tickets available, be it through Ticketmaster or See Tickets, but if we were made of money and had all the time in the world, what would we be checking out in Glasgow before Spring arrives?