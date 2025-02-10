55 huge concerts coming to Glasgow before Spring 2025, including Sabrina Carpenter and The Game

Published 10th Feb 2025, 09:58 BST

From metalcore to hip-hop and classic folk - here’s 55 shows to keep you warm in Glasgow throughout winter 🎵❄🎟

Glasgow has some of the biggest concerts coming to the city in 2025, be it Olly Murs, Kylie, Scissor Sisters and Tyler The Creator when the months start to warm up a little more.

But for those who want to brave the elements before Spring starts in the United Kingdom in 2025 (which apparently takes place on March 20 2025), then there is more than enough taking place in Glasgow to keep you entertained - that’s not including the Country 2 Country Festival either.

For the metalheads who might want to bounce around the pit to Motionless In White or The Devil Wears Prada, to the legendary tones dart around the venues whenever Alison Moyet takes to the stage, we’ve picked 55 events taking place from now until late March 2025 that might be of interest - and certainly ones to keep you warm in the evenings.

Many of the shows we’ve picked still have tickets available, be it through Ticketmaster or See Tickets, but if we were made of money and had all the time in the world, what would we be checking out in Glasgow before Spring arrives?

1. Madina Lake

Chicago-based alternative rock band Madina Lake, known for their high-energy performances and concept-driven albums, are bringing their reunion tour to Glasgow. Expect fan-favourites from From Them, Through Us, to You and Attics to Eden. 📍 SLAY, Glasgow – February 11 | Getty Images

2. Avatar: The Last Airbender - In Concert

Experience the beloved Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender like never before with a live orchestra performing the show’s stunning soundtrack. This immersive event brings the animated epic to life with stunning visuals and powerful compositions. 📍 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall – February 11 | GEA Live

3. Kele Okereke

The Bloc Party frontman continues his acclaimed solo career with a night of intimate, emotionally charged performances blending indie rock, electronic, and soul influences. 📍 Oran Mor, Glasgow – February 12 | Getty Images

4. Wings of Desire

This rising UK duo crafts a nostalgic yet forward-thinking mix of dream pop, post-punk, and shoegaze, channeling the spirit of New Order and The Jesus and Mary Chain. 📍 King Tuts Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow – February 12 | Provided

