Glasgow Craft Beer Festival announces new venue for 2022 event

Scotland’s biggest celebration of craft beer has today announced a new home for the event.

The Glasgow Craft Beer Festival 2022 will be taking place in one of Glasgow’s most popular venues, SWG3, from July 8-9.

What will happen at the festival?

The event, formerly the Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival, will celebrate great beer, good food and stellar music in the city’s West End.

Organisers of the festival described SWG3 as the ‘ideal new home for Scotland’s finest exploration of craft beer and the collaborative culture around it’.

Visitors can expect a stellar line-up of breweries from household names to local legends, plus newcomers and the world’s best breweries, all under one roof.

Turning the typical beer festival model on its head, tickets include all your beer for the session, ensuring you can try everything from IPAs to sours, lagers to stouts - the choice is yours.

Promising an outstanding line-up of headline music acts on the decks alongside local foodie collaborations that will showcase Glasgow’s unrivalled culinary scene, this latest addition to the city’s buzzing festival calendar will be a big hit - whether you’re a craft beer geek or brand new to the scene, Glasgow’s Craft Beer Festival is all about the celebration and discovery of craft beer and its diverse culture and audience.

‘Couldn’t be more excited’

Co-founder of organisers We Are Beer, Greg Wells said: “We’re delighted to announce a new home for our Scottish event and couldn’t be more excited to bring our celebration and exploration of craft beer to Glasgow this July.

“The craft beer scene in the city is bubbling over with talent, variety and quality and we can’t wait to showcase some of it at our new home in SWG3. The event encourages exploration and learning so whether you’re a seasoned festival-goer or brand new to craft beer, we’ve got something to whet your appetite at Glasgow Craft Beer Festival.”

Meryl Gilbert, head of commercial events & partnerships, said: “We’re excited to be welcoming the Glasgow Craft Beer Festival to SWG3 this July. As a venue we’re very passionate about great beer, good food and music which the festival will have in abundance.

“We look forward to hosting what is set to be an amazing weekend.”

How to get tickets?