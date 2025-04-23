Glasgow Day Discos: 6 upcoming day time discos to look forward to in Glasgow

Daytime clubbing events are springing up all over the country, and Glasgow is no different. They have become increasingly popular in recent years, providing a clubbing outlet for those who don’t necessarily want to fight for taxis or rush for the last train home.

The popularity has also been increased, in part, thanks to Vicky McClure and Johnny Owen who have been vocal supporters and promoters of the events - their Day Fever events have proven popular in the city.

Take a look and let us know if you’ll be heading along.

1 . Hip Replacement Disco at Berlinky’s Hip Replacement Disco at Berlinky’s is 'strictly for the middle edge', allowing you to dance like your dad and no one will bat an eyelid. Sunday, May 11 between 4 - 8pm. 396 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3JD Photo: Submitted

2 . 80s & 90s Daytime Clubbing For Over 30s 80s & 90s Daytime Clubbing For Over 30s at Haus starts later than most day parties but it promises to be an epic party in the city, with top DJs and giveaways. Saturday, 7 June between 3:00pm - 8:00pm. Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow G1 3AJ | Haus/Facebook

3 . 70s Day Party Comes to Glasgow! Day Party comes to Glasgow at the Classic Grand on Saturday, June 28. Running 4.00 - 8.00pm. Get ready to dance to classics from Diana Ross, Bee Gees, and more. Expect all your favourite 70s hits with LIVE DJs, dancers, disco balls, confetti showers and much more! 18 Jamaica St, Glasgow G1 4QD | Classic Grand Facebook

4 . Karen Dunbar's Day Disco Karen Dunbar's Day Disco takes place on the first Sunday of every month at Berlinky's on Sauchiehall Street. The Chewin' the Fat comedian will take you through the decades with all the top hits. 396 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3JD Photo: Contributed