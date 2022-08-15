Glasgow Doors Open Days Festival 2022: events, dates and how to book tickets

Dozens of historic Glasgow buildings will be opening their doors to the public next month.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Doors Open Days 2022 has a packed programme of in-person and digital events, from historic tours to craft sessions.

All of the festival events will be celebrating Glasgow’s rich culture, heritage and architecture.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s festival is a special one - it marks the 40th anniversary of the Glasgow Buildings Preservation Trust, which first founded the festival in 1990.

Most Popular

Fairfield will be open to visitors.

What buildings will be open?

More than 100 buildings are set to open to the public during the festival.

It includes theatres, museum stores, factories, studios, breweries and more.

Among those open to visitors are the Govanhill Baths - the Edwardian baths and washhouse which is being restored, the former Fairfield building in Govan, and the Trades Hall of Glasgow.

There will also be a range of in-person and digital events and trails, allowing people to explore and learn more about Glasgow.

When is Glasgow Doors Open Days 2022?

The festival will be running between September 12 and 18.

Events and tours take place throughout the days.

How to book tickets?

Some buildings are open to a limited number of people, requiring visitors to get tickets, while, for others, no tickets are required.

Some buildings do not need tickets for entry, but can be acquired for an additional tour.

Bookings are open from September 1.