Glasgow Festivals: 8 festivals to look forward to in Glasgow in 2025

Glasgow will welcome a whole range of festivals in 2025 once again, from the annual film festival to TRNSMT. Some of the World’s biggest stars will descend on the city to entertain fans.

You can catch some top musicians across a whole slew of genres at festivals like Celtic Connections, or catch some of the best comedians in the business at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.

Whatever you’re looking for, there’ll be something for you and there’s still lots to be announced.

Check out the eight Glasgow festivals to look forward to in 2025.

1 . Celtic Connections 2025 Celtic Connections returns to Glasgow in January. The festival is now in its 32nd year and welcomes the best a myriad of genres, from acoustic, traditional, Americana and orchestral to indie, jazz, blues, experimental and more from across the world. It runs from Thursday, 16 January – Sunday, 2 February 2025. | SNS Group

2 . Glasgow International Comedy Festival 2025 Glasgow International Comedy Festival returns in 2025. This year will see shows from Susie McCabe, Paul Black and even Nicola Sturgeon. The festival runs from Wednesday, 12 - Sunday, 30 March 2025. | Supplied

3 . Glasgow Film Festival Glasgow Film Festival will also return in 2025. This year the festival focuses on Austria. The From the Heart of Europe: Austria on Screen programme brings an eclectic mix from hard-hitting drama to absurdist comedy. The festival runs between Wednesday, 26 February – Sunday, 9 March 2025 Photo: Supplied

4 . Trnsmt Festival TRNSMT Festival 2025 has announced a stellar line-up including 50 Cent and Biffy Clyro. Bringing together a full weekend of live music across multiple stages, the event is set to return to Scotland in July 2025. The festival will take place at Glasgow Green from Friday 11 July 11 to Sunday 13 July 2025. Photo: Michael Boyd