The first acts at the 2026 Glasgow International Comedy Festival have been announced - including some huge names.

Scotland’s largest dedicated comedy festival, Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF), has today unveiled the first acts for 2026’s event.

Glasgow is set to welcome some of the UK’s best loved comics including Harry Enfield, Bridget Christie and Sue Perkins, as well as outstanding homegrown talent like Daniel Sloss, Susie McCabe, Christopher Macarthur-Boyd, Connor Burns and more.

Running between 11-29 March 2026, GICF will celebrate Glasgow as ‘the funniest city in the world’ in venues across the city with registrations now open for acts and venues.

As an open access festival, acts and venues can now register to be part of Glasgow International Comedy Festival 2026. 2026’s festival will follow the biggest ever GICF, with 2025 welcoming 61,000 comedy fans to 605 shows. In spring 2026, the Festival will host acts from around the world for traditional stand-up, clowning, musical comedy, kids shows, live podcasts and more.

Winner of 2024’s Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award and fresh off a critically-acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe run, Glasgow’s own Susie McCabe returns for three shows at the King’s Theatre with a brand new hour.

Susie McCabe said: “It’s an absolute joy to be back at The King’s for GICF, it’s been some year since my last show; personally, professionally and of course politically, and as usual I have plenty to say while we can all share some laughs at the absurdity of life.”

One of the biggest global names in live stand-up, Scottish star Daniel Sloss unleashes a brilliant new show ‘Bitter’ at Glasgow International Comedy Festival following a career which has seen him become one of the top ticket-selling comedians in the world. From his Netflix comedy specials ‘Jigsaw’ and ‘DARK’, as well as critically acclaimed special ‘X’, this show is a chance to see Daniel Sloss at his very best at the SEC Armadillo.

Daniel Sloss will perform at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival | Supplied

Legendary satirical comedian Harry Enfield will head to the King’s Theatre on 25th March, as he reflects on 40 years of comedy and brings some of his favourite characters to life once again on stage, whilst on 21st March, Sue Perkins returns for her first live show in over a decade. From Bake Off to Taskmaster to Mel and Sue, Sue has been entertaining audiences on stage and on screens for over 30 years and with new show ‘The Eternal Shame of Sue Perkins’, promises to dive into the unlikely happenings from a career in the spotlight, no holds barred.

Sue Perkins said: “Stand-ups often say that Glasgow audiences are the best in the world. Followed quickly by 'and the toughest'. So, I'm simultaneously thrilled and scared sh*t-less to be bringing my new show ‘The Eternal Shame of Sue Perkins’ to GICF in March 2026.”

Creator and star of sitcom ‘The Change’, Bridget Christie presents a brand new hour ‘Jacket Potato Pizza’ at the Theatre Royal as part of GICF. A BAFTA nominated, Edinburgh Comedy Award winning comic, Bridget Christie is one of the UK’s biggest comedy stars.

Comedy fans have an abundance of Scottish talent to choose from at GICF 2026 with homegrown heroes aplenty. Christopher Macrthur-Boyd will play his biggest ever hometown show to date at the King’s Theatre with ‘Howling At The Moon’, following a completely sold out run at the Edinburgh Fringe. Plus, Some Laugh podcast host and previous Scottish Comedian of the Year winner Marc Jennings returns to the venue with ‘Bread and Circuses’, following rave reviews at this year’s Fringe.

Macarthur-Boyd said: “I’m so buzzing to do the King’s at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival. The first ever stand-up show I saw as a punter was at that venue, and to go from playing in Thai restaurants and fifty-seaters under pubs at the festival ten years ago, to playing one of the most beautiful venues in the world, just shows the way the GICF supports local acts and helps us grow.”

Marc Jennings is one of many Scottish comedians to perform at GICF 2026 | Supplied

Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award nominee Craig Hill returns with his trademark, kilt swinging, adrenaline packed show for two nights at Oran Mor whilst Connor Burns once again takes to the King’s Theatre stage following two sold out shows at GICF in 2025.

Connor Burns said: ​​”Playing the King’s Theatre last March was a career highlight this year and one I’ll never take for granted. I'm absolutely buzzing to be invited back to this hallowed comedy ground with my new show ‘Gallus’ for the 2026 comedy festival.”

Star of Last One Laughing, Taskmaster and Loose Women, Judi Love’s new tour ‘All About the Love’ stops off at GICF on 21st March, packed with home truths about the hustle of juggling parenting, work and everyday life. Plus, comedian and actor Tom Davis, stand-up Mark Simmons, and star of Live at the Apollo Paul McCaffrey all bring brand new shows to GICF next spring.

Award winners abound with 2025 winner of Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer Ayoade Bamgboye making her GICF debut with show ‘Swings and Roundabouts’, plus 2024 Best Show nominee Josh Glanc and star of hit podcast All Killa No Filla, Kiri Pritchard-McLean will perform Work-in-Progress shows.

Spontaneous Potter, an award winning Fringe hit, presents a magical improv show whilst Lorna Rose Treen brings her first tour ever to GICF following three critically acclaimed stints at the Fringe.

Festival Director Krista MacDonald said: “After another record-breaking year in 2025 for Glasgow International Comedy Festival, 2026 is showing no signs of slowing down. We’re welcoming some well-kent names in comedy to the Festival, from Daniel Sloss and Sue Perkins to Harry Enfield and Susie McCabe, for an absolutely jam-packed spring. As always, we’re shining a light on the Scottish scene - with homegrown talent like Christopher MacArthur-Boyd and Marc Jennings both set to play some of their biggest ever shows in their hometown.

“With registrations now open for acts and venues, we can’t wait to see the next generation of talent rise up through the ranks - if you’ve been thinking about performing in stand-up, whether it’s improv, musical comedy, kids shows, for a while, then now’s your chance. Take the leap and apply now to join us next year.”

Chair of Glasgow Life, Bailie Annette Christie, added: “The Glasgow International Comedy Festival is back. GICF 2026 is set to welcome some of the UK’s best-loved comics alongside an array of homegrown talent. And this year it presents a great opportunity for venues across Glasgow to get involved and share in one almighty celebration of joy and laughter.

“The festival continues to go from strength to strength. Glasgow is proud to host Scotland’s largest dedicated comedy festival, long-established as a key date in the cultural calendar and celebrated for bringing together the very best in comedy. The initial acts announced for 2026 are a brilliant start, and the festival is already shaping up to be something special. We can’t wait to welcome audiences from near and far, who enjoy all kinds of comedy, to venues right across the city.”

Venues hosting GICF events in 2026 include: The King’s Theatre, Oran Mor, The Stand Comedy Club, SEC Armadillo, Citizens Theatre, The Old Hairdressers, Old Fruitmarket and more.