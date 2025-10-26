Glasgow Panto: Our guide to the great pantomimes taking place across Glasgow this year

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 26th Oct 2025, 04:50 GMT
We take a look at all the pantomimes taking place in Glasgow this festive season.

Pantomime season is just around the corner (oh no it isn’t) and Glasgow will once again see a whole host of performances for all the family, and some strictly for adults. Whether it’s classic panto favourites or new takes on those of years gone-by, there’ll be something to see for everyone.

Here’s what is happeing around the city this panto season:

The King’s Theatre will host the Little Mermaid.placeholder image
The King’s Theatre will host the Little Mermaid.

King's Theatre

The Little Mermaid: Glasgow panto regulars Elaine C Smith and Johnny Mac appear in this re-telling of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic at the King’s Theatre. Tickets are available from £15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dates: Saturday, 22 November 2025 to Sunday, 4 January 2026.

Bookings: Tickets are available through ATG Tickets.

Pavilion Theatre

Jock and the Beanstalk: Liam Dolan and other Pavilion favourites bring this Scottish re-imagining of the classic fairytale produced by award-winning Imagine Theatre to the stage.

Dates: Thursday, 27 November 2025 to Sunday, 11 January 2026.

Bookings: Tickets are available via Trafalgar Tickets.

Tron Theatre

Gallus in Weegieland: A wild, Glasgow-flavoured adventure that takes Gallus across the city takes place at the Tron Theatre this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dates: Wednesday, 19 November 2025 to Sunday, 4 January 2026.

Bookings: Tickets are available via the Tron Theatre site.

There’s plenty to see away from the traditional panto theatres, the SEC Campus and Oran Mor both have plenty to offer this festive season, here’s what you need to know.

The OVO Hydro in Glasgow.placeholder image
The OVO Hydro in Glasgow. | Rob - stock.adobe.com

SEC Centre

Cirque Wicked Wizard of Oz (OVO Hydro): A spectacular arena show that combines the fun of panto with the high-flying skills of cirque performers.

Dates: Saturday, 27 December and Sunday, 28 December 2025.

Tickets: https://www.ovohydro.com/events/detail/wicked-wizard-of-oz

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Wizard of Aw Naw (SECC): An adults-only, hilariously uncensored panto starring Weegie Hink Ae That? and Gary Faulds.

Dates: Saturday, 13 December 2025.

Tickets: https://www.sec.co.uk/events/detail/the-wizard-of-aw-naw

Cinderella (SECC): A festive stage show filled with classic panto sparkle that won’t have you rushing home for midnight.

Dates: Wednesday, 17 December to Tuesday, 23 December 2025.

Tickets: https://www.sec.co.uk/events/detail/cinderella-2025

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Oran Mor will give their Play, Pie, Pint programme a panto makeover.placeholder image
Oran Mor will give their Play, Pie, Pint programme a panto makeover. | Oran Mor-TripAdvisor

Òran Mór

Mary Doll Poppins: A laugh a minute take on this classic tale, complete with the iconic pie and pint, comes to Òran Mór.

Dates: Tuesday, 25 November 2025 to Sunday, 4 January 2026.

Tickets: https://www.ticketweb.uk/search?q=Oran+Mor+Christmas+Panto+-+Mary+Doll+Poppins

Maryhill Community Central Halls

Pinocchio - A Real Glesga Panto: Glasgow’s biggest community panto returns with its production of Piocchio.

Dates: Friday, 19 December to Sunday, 21 December 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/glasgow/maryhill-community-central-halls/pinocchio-a-real-glesga-panto/e-vzbjmm

The Stand Comedy Club

Sleeping Beauty: The Stand's Panto: The Stand brings this special kids' comedy show with a panto theme.

Dates: Sunday, 7 December 2025.

Tickets: https://www.thestand.co.uk/performance/19372/the-big-christmas-kids-comedy-show/20251207/faqss

Related topics:GlasgowFamilyTicketsTron TheatreBeanstalk
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice