2 . Visit Glasgow Science Centre

This is one of Scotland’s must-see visitor attractions situated along the banks of the River Clyde. Here, kids can enjoy hundreds of interactive exhibits in the Science Mall, observe the beauty of a Planetarium, or experience fascinating documentaries in Scotland’s biggest-screen IMAX cinema. It only costs £10 for children’s tickets and Under 3’s can go in for free (https://www.glasgowsciencecentre.org/visit/ticket-prices). Photo: Jean-Pierre Dalbéra (Wikimedia Commons)