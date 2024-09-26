Glasgow September Weekend: How you can keep the kids entertained this September weekend in 6 pictures

Callum McCormack

26th Sep 2024

It is the September weekend this Friday-Monday and we took a look at the best way to keep the kids entertained whatever the Glasgow weather brings.

With the uncertain weather, we’ve looked at some of the best things you can do in Glasgow over the weekend to keep small and big kids alike entertained.

Take a look at our gallery of six things to keep the kids entertained this weekend in Glasgow and let us know what you’ll be up to.

1. Visit Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum is a favourite with locals and tourists alike. You’ll be able to spend hours here looking at different paintings and exhibits. | Anton Ivanov Photo - stock.adobe

2. Visit Glasgow Science Centre

This is one of Scotland’s must-see visitor attractions situated along the banks of the River Clyde. Here, kids can enjoy hundreds of interactive exhibits in the Science Mall, observe the beauty of a Planetarium, or experience fascinating documentaries in Scotland’s biggest-screen IMAX cinema. It only costs £10 for children’s tickets and Under 3’s can go in for free (https://www.glasgowsciencecentre.org/visit/ticket-prices). Photo: Jean-Pierre Dalbéra (Wikimedia Commons)

3. Take part in the Saturday Art Club

Enjoy fun and creative workshops for families up in the Kelvin Hall roof top studio. This will take place every Saturday in September between 10.30am and and 12.30pm and is recommended for families with children 5 - 12 years. | Glasgow Life

4. Take a walk to Glasgow Necropolis

If you are looking for the perfect city walk with a view, head for Glasgow Necropolis which is a great way to spend an autumn day. | Glasgow Life

