Glasgow shopping centre hosting free Halloween and Christmas events for families

Fun events for Glasgow families.

The Forge Shopping Centre is hosting two family-friendly events for Halloween and Christmas – and both are completely free to attend.

The Halloween event will run from October 29-30 and is due to be fang-tastic, while the Christmas lights event will take place mid-November and will surely be the most wonderful time of the year.

Jade Wilkie, marketing manager at The Forge, said: “We’re all more than aware of the dire financial situation our nation is in right now; it’s difficult to go one day without hearing the term ‘cost of living crisis’. With that in mind, this year more than ever, we wanted to arrange family events that are positive, fun and, most importantly, free.”

Halloween events are coming up.

Halloween event – October 29-30

Enjoy the ultimate eerie-sistable day out with your family at The Forge on Halloween weekend. On both Saturday and Sunday, you can expect lots of spooky characters for your children to interact with, as well as live theatre performances to celebrate the highly anticipated release of Hocus Pocus 2.

There will be three 20-minute shows per day – at 10am, 11am and 12pm – and if that’s not enough to tingle your spine, you’ll also get the opportunity to meet and greet the cast after each show! And all of this won’t cost a penny.

Christmas lights switch on weekend – November 12-13

You can expect a magical (and totally free!) event to welcome Christmas 2022 in the best possible way. You can expect jolly characters to keep your kids engaged as well as the Official Peppa Pig and JJ Cocomelon.

The days event line-up also includes a visit from real reindeers, free face painting, free balloon modelling, live performances on Sunday, November 13, prior to a Christmas Light Switch On and a live fireworks finale.

Jade continued: “Many local families simply cannot afford days out and paid attractions, so it means a lot to us to be able to do this for them. Of course, we’re not exempt from these price increases... the events are getting more expensive to run, but we’ll do what we can for as long as we can. Community is everything right now.”