Glasgow tennis event encouraging people with disabilities to play

Glasgow’s first event aimed at encouraging people with disabilities to take up tennis is to be held next month.

The Advisory Group (TAG), which promotes inclusivity in sport, is organising the initiative in association with Titwood Tennis Club in Pollokshields.

When are where is it?

The event, which is for children and adults with all disabilities including those with learning difficulties, will take place at Titwood’s courts in Glencairn Drive on Saturday, April 23, from 10 am until noon.

What will it include?

Activities will include fun ball games and mini tennis. Volunteers with experience of working with people with additional special needs will join a team from Titwood including club coach Stuart Clark.

“It will be a very light hearted, informal event which we hope will encourage those with disabilities to get more involved with sport, especially tennis, and experience for themselves the benefits this can bring,” said organiser Allwyn Crawford.

Mike Ritchie, chair of Titwood Tennis Club, added: “We are delighted to provide the facilities, experience and expertise to show that tennis can be a marvellous activity for everyone.”

How do I sign up?

For more information or to register attendance please email [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] or call 0141 552 4800.