Glasgow Vehicle Vintage Trust hosting family day this weekend

More than 130 classic cars, buses, trucks and fire engines will be on show this weekend.

The Glasgow Vintage Vehicle Trust is hosting its first family day since the pandemic, on Sunday, August 7.

The event is raising funds for Glasgow’s last surviving Corporation bus garage.

The open day will feature 130 classic buses, trucks and fire engines, a fleet of American cars and free vintage bus rides to and from George Square.

GVVT chairman Steven Booth said: “This is the first time we’ve been able to hold our family day since the pandemic.

“The last was in 2019 and we’ve really missed it. We’re looking forward to welcoming people back.

"We're gearing up for our biggest and best family day yet."

The event, at GVVT's Bridgeton HQ, will be opened by honorary guest and equality campaigner Dilawer Singh MBE, a former Glasgow Corporation bus driver who became Scotland’s first Asian police officer.

The award-winning Michael Brawley Big Band will perform two sets as part of the event.

The big band will ensure the party goes with a swing, performing at noon and 1.30pm, with Darth Vader and his Storm Troopers also there to wow the crowds.

As well as vintage vehicles, there will be tall puppets, model bus exhibits, fire and rescue service, police and children’s activities, including a bike repair workshop and ceramic money box painting.

Steven added: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Dilawer as our special guest.

"And the Michael Brawley Big Band will be a real highlight.

“The event is about reaching out across our local community and Dilawer will formally get proceedings underway with a cutting of the ribbon."

The money raised – entry is £5 adults, £3 concessions and £12 families – will go towards GVVT funds.

Steven said: “Events such as these are vital to us. They help spread the word about the work we do.

“They strengthen our bond with the local community, and give us a very welcome boost of funds.

“We are the proud owners of the garage, but it is a big building and takes a bit of looking after. Much of the money raised will help maintain it.”

Trumpet player Gary Mitchell, of the Michael Brawley Big Band, said: “We’re thrilled to be back. The big band sound is fantastic within the garage setting.

“We play solely to raise money for well-meaning and worthy causes and are really looking forward to entertaining the crowds.”

Sunday’s family day is from 11am-4pm at Bridgeton Bus Garage. Enter by Broad Street.