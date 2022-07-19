Govanhill International Festival and Carnival: Dates and full list of events

The annual Govanhill International Festival and Carnival is just around the corner.

The two-week long festival will feature talks, films, exhibitions, workshops, heritage events, guided walks and much more.

The main attraction, the Govanhill Carnival Parade, will also be back - more colourful and vibrant than ever before.

The Street Music Festival, which has become a highlight of the event, is also returning for its third year.

Govanhill International Festival lasts a few more days. Pic: Susanna Hotham.

The Govanhill International Festival and Carnival launched in 2016, celebrating the arts and culture scene in Govanhill.

It is an anti-racist festival and celebrates the contributions that immigrants have made to the area.

When is the Govanhill International Festival and Carnival?

The annual event will be running between August 2-14 this year.

The first entry in the festival diary is the Roma Genocide Memorial Day in Queen’s Park, marking 78 years since around 4000 Roma and Sinti were murdered in the gas chambers at Auschwitz-Birkneau.

What are the big events at the festival and carnival?

The famous Govanhill Carnival Parade will feature jugglers, pipers, dancers and many more, as it makes its way from Govanhill Park to Queen’s Park.

People taking part can assemble at 12.30pm at Govanhill Park, ahead of the 1pm start on Saturday, August 6.

The Govanhill Carnival itself will run between 2pm and 4pm inside Queen’s Park, also on August 6, with lots of stalls, food, music and more.