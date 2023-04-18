Grammy-award winning Greta Van Fleet has confirmed a huge world tour including a show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. The groundbreaking prog-rock outfit will head to the UK this autumn, as part of its ‘Starcatcher’ tour.
The band is best known for their renowned live performances, selling over one million tickets worldwide. They sold out their entire 2022 arena tour and now they’re aiming for world domination as they celebrate their upcoming album, Starcatcher.
Forming in Frankenmuth, Michigan in 2012, Greta Van Fleet consists of three brothers—vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka and bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka—as well as drummer Danny Wagner.
Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over 3.5 million records worldwide and performed on late night television shows such as “Saturday Night Live,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
How to get tickets for Greta Van Fleet in Glasgow
Presale tickets for Greta Van Fleet’s show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro will be available from Thursday April 20 at 10am via the Live Nation website. General on sale tickets are also available from Friday April 21 at 10am via the Live Nation website.
Greta Van Fleet full UK tour dates
November 14: OVO Arena Wembley, London
November 19: AO Arena, Manchester
November 20: OVO Hydro, Glasgow
