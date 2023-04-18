Register
Greta Van Fleet announce UK tour including Glasgow OVO Hydro show: how to buy tickets & presale details

Grammy-award winning group Greta Van Fleet are performing at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:14 BST

Grammy-award winning Greta Van Fleet has confirmed a huge world tour including a show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. The groundbreaking prog-rock outfit will head to the UK this autumn, as part of its ‘Starcatcher’ tour.

The band is best known for their renowned live performances, selling over one million tickets worldwide. They sold out their entire 2022 arena tour and now they’re aiming for world domination as they celebrate their upcoming album, Starcatcher.

Forming in Frankenmuth, Michigan in 2012, Greta Van Fleet consists of three brothers—vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka and bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka—as well as drummer Danny Wagner.

    Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over 3.5 million records worldwide and performed on late night television shows such as “Saturday Night Live,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

    How to get tickets for Greta Van Fleet in Glasgow

    Presale tickets for Greta Van Fleet’s show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro will be available from Thursday April 20 at 10am via the Live Nation website. General on sale tickets are also available from Friday April 21 at 10am via the Live Nation website.

    Greta Van Fleet full UK tour dates

    November 14: OVO Arena Wembley, London

    November 19: AO Arena, Manchester

    November 20: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

    This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

