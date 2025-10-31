The final days of October usher in a distinct atmosphere across the city and its surrounding areas. As the daylight shortens and the air turns crisp, the focus shifts to celebrations spanning the fantastical and the frightful. Yes - this is indeed Halloween, or Samhain for many others.

Boy, has it snuck up on us this year, right Glasgow?

So, what to do if the weather takes a turn for the worse and Trick or Treating isn’t on the cards this year? Well, how about one of these 13 Halloween events in the city or just a short distance on the outskirts over the next few days - with one slightly beyond Halloween’s remit?

From daytime activities focused on crafts, imagination, and gentle scares for younger participants, to evening experiences featuring live entertainment, atmospheric tours, and cinematic retrospectives, the diversity of programming is noteworthy.

With many of these unique seasonal offerings concluding as the calendar flips into November, these are your last chances to dive into the excitement and find the perfect way to cap off this year's bewitching celebrations.

1 . Light The Night (October 31) As part of the Scottish International Storytelling Festival, The Village Storytelling Centre is excited to light the night and bring back their Halloween Carnival! The Crookston and Pollok community will light up the darkness with a magical lantern parade to Crookston Castle. The fun starts at 3:30 pm for spooky snacks and face paints before the spectacular parade begins at 4:30 pm. Once at Crookston Castle Hill, enjoy hot dogs, games, and storytelling performances. 🎃 St James Pollok Parish Church 183 Meiklerig Crescent, Glasgow South Side G53 5NA | Canva

2 . A Halloween Hell Murder Mystery (October 31) Monsters, ghosts, and vampires... Who among them is hiding a deadly secret? This Halloween, prepare for an evening of spine-chilling suspense and supernatural surprises at Number 10 Hotel's Murder Mystery event. As the night unfolds, secrets will be revealed, and one terrifying truth will emerge. You must figure out who committed the dark deed before it's too late! 🎃 10-16 Queens Drive, Glasgow South Side G42 8BS | Canva

3 . Magical October at Riverside Museum (until November 2) Join the Riverside Museum's magical mini-figure house sorting quest and enjoy special activities, including storytelling, a LEGO vehicle workshop, a meeting with the zoology curator to encounter spooky beasties, spell writing, spooky spider crafts, amulet making, and a kids' Halloween disco on November 2nd. All events are free and no booking is required! 🎃 Pointhouse Place, Glasgow West End G3 8RS | Canva

4 . Loch Lomond Scary Trail & Pumpkin Patch (until November 2) The Loch Lomond Faerie Trail will be transformed into the Scary Trail and Pumpkin Patch! Join the trail through the eerie ancient forest, solving clues in your activity guides as you go (and watching out for creepy crawlies!). The trail leads into Faerie Tale Farm, where the farm friends are waiting, and the pop-up Pumpkin Patch is located, where you can purchase pumpkins to carve and take spooky snaps. 🎃 Loch Lomond Faerie Trail Loch Lomond Adventures, Luss G83 8PA | Canva