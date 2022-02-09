Hampden Park is to host a vegan festival with more than 100 stalls.

Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian or looking to go vegan, this event has everything you could possibly need, all in one place.

Who will be there?

There are several Glasgow-based stallholders as well as many more from throughout Scotland.

Food and drink stalls include three Glasgow-based bakeries. Mama’s Wee Bakery provides a range of tasty vegan cupcakes and treats. There will also be a selection of delicious goodies from Mayze, and Sweet Wednesday cakes will provide a wide range of vegan cakes, cookies and fudge.

Glasgow’s Ellis Scottish Gin will be offering their range of locally handcrafted, small batch gins.

Edinburgh’s Considerate will be selling a delicious range of artisan chocolates, doughnuts and crafted ice cream. Edinburgh-based bakers KaMa Vegan Bakes will be selling a selection of sweet and savoury vegan bakes and Mimi’s Bakehouse, also from Edinburgh, will be providing a range of speciality drinks and cakes.

Angus-based Spice Harmony will be providing a selection of homemade chutneys and local delicacies. North Scotland based Green Grow Food is an independent health food store providing gourmet and medicinal mushroom premium functional food products. There will also be free food samples to try.

Also attending is Glasgow-based Salon Zero – a cruelty free, vegan and sustainable hair salon. Hamilton-based Hope CBD will be offering organic, lab tested, cannabidiol (CBD) products, whilst Aberdeen’s Veelow Sustainable Store will be offering their range of health and wellbeing, clothing and household items. Clothing stalls include fashions from Glasgow-based Humane Human, as well as Vegan Slogans and Viva La Vegan incorporating Eden Perfumes.

Other Glasgow-based stallholders include zero waste skincare from Soapetc and Temple De Luna, who will be selling their handmade products with the healing natural ingredients, combined with the healing energy of Reiki, infused into every batch.

Estia Soaps based in Dunfermline, will be offering vegan shampoo bars, all natural soap bars and aromatherapy products and natural bath salts. Och Vegan will be providing a range of handmade soaps, bathroom accessories and bodycare. Also featuring is natural skin and hair care from Aberdeen-based Surya Luna Naturals. IUVO Skincare will be selling their range of high-quality natural, organic and vegan skincare products for sensitive and vulnerable skin.

Caterers include Edinburgh-based The Sly Fox, who will be offering veganized versions of your favourite dishes from around the world. Other caterers include Brownins Food offering Caribbean food including their famous Jerk Soya, Greek Vegan Deli, House of Habesha serving up authentic Eritrean and Ethiopian cuisine, and There’s no Catch offering their delicious range of Vfish and chips. Plus VDogs will be selling their irresistible range of vegan hotdogs.

There will also be a stall selling Bo’s Book, a new vegan cookbook that features simple, easy-to-follow recipes (for both dogs and humans!) with all the profits going to help needy dogs at Miracle’s Mission. And if you’re looking for somewhere vegan to stay in Glasgow, Curated Cottages will be on hand to help.

Organisations attending include Friends of the Earth Scotland, League Against Cruel Sports Scotland, OneKind and Scotland for Animals.

Also attending is Miracle’s Mission, a non-profit animal welfare organisation that works with sick, injured and disabled animals worldwide. Its mission is to provide a place of safety for animals in danger, to educate on the needs of neutering both pets and strays and to neuter stray dogs and cats to prevent the birth of more animals onto the streets. It also rehabilitates and re-homes dogs in need, often with disabilities, from its UK rescue base.

When is it and how do I get tickets?

Glasgow Vegan Festival takes place on Saturday, March 12, from 10.30am to 4.30pm at Hampden Park, admission £5, (under 16’s free) or £15 for VIP tickets in advance from Eventbrite, which includes a fast track entry and a goody bag full of vegan products, samples, discounts and offers.

Visit the website, www.veganeventsuk.co.uk or find the event on Facebook.