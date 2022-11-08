The Harlem Globetrotters will bring their explosive basketball skills to Glasgow next year - here’s how you can get tickets.

The Harlem Globetrotters will be taking their outrageous skills to courts across the globe next year in their newly announced tour. The group will be performing 10 shows across the UK including an exciting show in Glasgow at Braehead Arena.

The Harlem Globetrotters , who formed in 1926, pioneered a number of basketball skills that can still be seen in the NBA today. The slam dunk, the fast break, the forward and point guard positions, and the figure-eight weave were all unknown quantities until the Globetrotters started to introduce them in games.

In 1940, the Globetrotters won their first World Basketball Championship, defeating the Chicago Bruins . In 1948 and 1949, the Globetrotters stunned the world by twice defeating the World Champion Minneapolis Lakers of the NBA. The Globetrotters were socially influential and quickly became recognized as the world’s best basketball team, showing that African-Americans could excel on a professional level.

The group became a pop culture phenomenon throughout the 70s and 80s and have continued to wow audiences across the world since they first formed. They have even inducted honorary Globetrotters into their group which include basketball great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , Whoopi Goldberg and even two popes: Pope John Paul II and Pope Francis . So, how can you get tickets to the most exciting show in town? Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the Harlem Globetrotters coming to Glasgow?

The Harlem Globetrotters will be coming to Glasgow’s Braehead Arena on May 2, 2023.

How to get tickets

Tickets will go on general sale for the Glasgow event via Ticket Factory on Friday November 11, at 10am.

Will there be a presale event?

Ticket Factory will be hosting a pre sale event from Thursday November 10, at 10am. To get access you will need to sign up via the Ticket Factory website.

Full Harlem Globetrotters 2023 UK tour

April 28 2023: AO Arena, Manchester

April 292023: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

April 30 2023: The O2, London

May 1 2023: First Direct Arena, Leeds

May 2 2023: Braehead Arena, Glasgow

May 3 2023: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

May 4 2023: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

May 5 2023: Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

May 6 2023: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

May 7 2023: OVO Arena, Wembley, London