Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hayley Kiyoko announces UK tour including Glasgow show: how to buy tickets and presale details

Pop star Hayley Kiyoko is bringing her Panorama tour to SWG3 in Glasgow this spring.

By Will Millar
2 minutes ago

Hayley Kiyoko has announced she’ll be performing a show in Glasgow as part of her 2023 UK tour. The headline tour kicks off in Glasgow on April 5 before heading to Manchester and London.

The Panorama tour looks to celebrate and promote the Californian singer’s sophomore album of the same name. Kiyoko - who has been branded “Lesbian Jesus” by her loyal stans - will head to Europe and North America after her much-anticipated stint in the UK.

Since her debut album ‘Expectations’ in 2015, Hayley has amassed over 1B global streams, 2.28M YouTube subscribers, and numerous sold-out venues across the country and abroad.

Most Popular

    Here’s when the pop sensation is coming to Glasgow in 2023.

    When and where is Hayley Kiyoko playing in Glasgow?

    Hayley Kiyoko will kick off her global headline tour at Glasgow’s SWG3 - Galvanizers venue on April 5 2023.

    How to get tickets for Hayley Kiyoko in Glasgow

    Artist presale for tickets to Hayley Kiyoko in Glasgow will go on sale on February 1 at 12:00pm via Hayley Kiyoko’s official website.

    General sale tickets for Hayley Kiyoko in Glasgow will go on sale on February 3 at 10am via the Live Nation website.

    Hayley Kiyoko full UK tour dates

    • April 5 - Glasgow, SWG3 - Galvanizers 
    • April 7 - Manchester, Academy 2
    • April 9 - London, KOKO

    This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

    GlasgowTicketsManchesterLondonYouTubeEurope