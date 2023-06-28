TRNSMT festival 2023 is right around the corner which means festival goers will have started planning their journey to Glasgow Green. The popular summer festival is located in a residential area of Glasgow meaning public transport may be the best option for revellers.
The festival, which is held from July 7-9, will feature some of the biggest names in music including Pulp, George Ezra, Sam Fender, The 1975 and more. Here’s everything you need to know about getting to the Glasgow Green site including train, car, and bus information.
How to get to TRNSMT 2023 gate and entrance
Advertisement
Advertisement
TRNSMT festival is serviced by what3words to help festival goers find their way to the festival and around the site. The four main festival entrances can be found by using these word combinations below…
- Main entrance: West Entrance on Saltmarket (///safe.icon.fries)
- Main entrance: East Entrance off London Road (///beam.intend.tour)
- Accessible Entrance: East off London Road next to the box office (///years.risk.bravo)
- VIP Entrance: East on Templeton St next to the Peoples Palace (///amber.hints.goes)
How to get to TRNSMT 2023 by bus
First Bus services 2,18,60,61,64,240,255 and 263 all stop within a five minute walk to Glasgow Green. Some of the nearest bus stations to Glasgow Green are below…
- Graignestock Street, Calton
- Abercromby Street, Bridgeton
- James Street, Bridgeton
- Bridgeton Cross, Bridgeton
- Bellgrove
- Buchanan Bus Station
How to get to TRNSMT 2023 by train
Glasgow Green can be accessed from 5 Rail Stations all within a fifteen minute walk. Some of the nearest train stations to Glasgow Green are below…
- Glasgow Central Station
- Glasgow Queen Street Station
- Glasgow High Street Station
- Glasgow Argyle Street Station
- Glasgow Bridgeton Station
How to get to TRNSMT 2023 by subway
Glasgow Green can be accessed from 5 subway stations all within a 15-minute walk. The nearest subway stations to Glasgow Green are below…
- Bridge Street
- Buchanan Street
- St Enoch.
Is there parking at TRNSMT 2023?
Advertisement
Advertisement
There is no festival parking at TRNSMT festival and due to road closures, it is not possible for cars to get close to Glasgow Green on show days.
If you are being dropped off or picked up, TRNSMT has recommended these four locations as the most convenient…
- North - Duke Street at High Street
- South – Caledonia Road
- East – London Road, east of Bridgeton Rail Station
- West – Broomielaw, west of Oswald Street
If you are looking for somewhere to park your car and walk from, the festival is serviced by seven car parks all within a 15-minute walk. The list of car parks and their available spaces are below…
- Q Park Albion Street - 437 spaces
- City Parking Duke Street - 170 spaces
- NCP Montrose Street - 230 spaces
- Merchant City High Street - 200 spaces
- NCP King Street - 660 spaces
- NCP Glassford Street - 545 spaces
- NCP Dunlop Street - 112 spaces
Accessible parking can be pre-arranged in advance by contacting the Access Co-Ordinator at [email protected]