TRSNMT is located in a residential area of Glasgow meaning public transport may be the best option for revellers

TRNSMT festival 2023 is right around the corner which means festival goers will have started planning their journey to Glasgow Green. The popular summer festival is located in a residential area of Glasgow meaning public transport may be the best option for revellers.

The festival, which is held from July 7-9, will feature some of the biggest names in music including Pulp, George Ezra, Sam Fender, The 1975 and more. Here’s everything you need to know about getting to the Glasgow Green site including train, car, and bus information.

How to get to TRNSMT 2023 gate and entrance

TRNSMT festival is serviced by what3words to help festival goers find their way to the festival and around the site. The four main festival entrances can be found by using these word combinations below…

Main entrance: West Entrance on Saltmarket (///safe.icon.fries)

West Entrance on Saltmarket (///safe.icon.fries) Main entrance: East Entrance off London Road (///beam.intend.tour)

East Entrance off London Road (///beam.intend.tour) Accessible Entrance: East off London Road next to the box office (///years.risk.bravo)

East off London Road next to the box office (///years.risk.bravo) VIP Entrance: East on Templeton St next to the Peoples Palace (///amber.hints.goes)

How to get to TRNSMT 2023 by bus

First Bus services 2,18,60,61,64,240,255 and 263 all stop within a five minute walk to Glasgow Green. Some of the nearest bus stations to Glasgow Green are below…

Graignestock Street, Calton

Abercromby Street, Bridgeton

James Street, Bridgeton

Bridgeton Cross, Bridgeton

Bellgrove

Buchanan Bus Station

How to get to TRNSMT 2023 by train

Glasgow Green can be accessed from 5 Rail Stations all within a fifteen minute walk. Some of the nearest train stations to Glasgow Green are below…

Glasgow Central Station

Glasgow Queen Street Station

Glasgow High Street Station

Glasgow Argyle Street Station

Glasgow Bridgeton Station

How to get to TRNSMT 2023 by subway

Glasgow Green can be accessed from 5 subway stations all within a 15-minute walk. The nearest subway stations to Glasgow Green are below…

Bridge Street

Buchanan Street

St Enoch.

Is there parking at TRNSMT 2023?

There is no festival parking at TRNSMT festival and due to road closures, it is not possible for cars to get close to Glasgow Green on show days.

If you are being dropped off or picked up, TRNSMT has recommended these four locations as the most convenient…

North - Duke Street at High Street

South – Caledonia Road

East – London Road, east of Bridgeton Rail Station

West – Broomielaw, west of Oswald Street

If you are looking for somewhere to park your car and walk from, the festival is serviced by seven car parks all within a 15-minute walk. The list of car parks and their available spaces are below…

Q Park Albion Street - 437 spaces

City Parking Duke Street - 170 spaces

NCP Montrose Street - 230 spaces

Merchant City High Street - 200 spaces

NCP King Street - 660 spaces

NCP Glassford Street - 545 spaces

NCP Dunlop Street - 112 spaces