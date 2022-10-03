Live Nation and Penguin Random House team up to stage Bono’s Stories of Surrender book tour

Bono has announced a 14-city book tour in support of his memoir - Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story - including a date in Glasgow.

Paul David Hewson, better known by his stage name Bono, is an artist, activist and the lead singer of rock band U2.

In collaboration with Live Nation and Penguin Random House, the singer will appear at a limited run of theatre dates to mark the release of his memoir

Bono said: “In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, SURRENDER, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

When and where is Bono performing in Glasgow?

Bono will be appearing at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo theatre on Thursday, November 17 as part of his Stories of Surrender book tour.

How to get tickets for Bono in Glasgow

Tickets for Bono’s Stories of Surrender book tour go on sale on Friday 7 October at 10am BST via the Live Nation website .

Each ticket purchased comes with a copy of Bono’s forthcoming book, Surrender, to be released on November 1, 2022.

All tickets purchased online will be delivered as secure mobile tickets. There will be a two-ticket limit per person.

Bono’s Stories of Surrender full UK & Ireland tour dates

Here are all the dates for Bono’s Uk book tour in support of his memoir - Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story:

Wednesday 16 November: London, UK, The London Palladium

London, UK, The London Palladium Thursday 17 November: Glasgow, UK, SEC Armadillo

Glasgow, UK, SEC Armadillo Saturday 19 November: Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo Manchester

Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo Manchester Monday 21 November: Dublin, IE, 3Olympia Theatre