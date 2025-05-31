Britain’s Got Talent will open its voting lines during tonight’s ITV final 👀

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The public will help to crown Britain’s Got Talent’s next winner.

ITV has reminded fans how they can vote in the final.

But what are the rules about voting?

A new winner of Britain’s Got Talent will soon be crowned - with help from the public. The viewers will have a big say in who gets to win the 18th series of the hit ITV show.

The broadcaster has confirmed the start time for the finale and that it will have a bumper run time. The line-up for the final was locked-in after the last semi-final seven days ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But ahead of the start, ITV has reminded fans how they can have their say on the result. Here’s all you need to know:

How can you vote in BGT final?

Simon Cowell during BGT auditions 2025. | ITV

Britain’s Got Talent fans will once again be able to have a say in the result of the 18th series. The golden buzzer will not be in play - unlike the semi-finals - and instead it will be based only on the public vote.

You can vote via the BGT website or download the app on your smartphone. There is no charge when voting online or through the app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers can also vote by text or call. The numbers for the acts will appear on screen during the final - find out the terms and conditions here .

Is there a limit to the number of votes in BGT final?

For fans who are planning to vote via the app or online, there will be a limit of five votes per registered number. ITV’s website adds: “Each voting window will close as indicated in the Programme. Any votes unused by the end of each voting window will be lost and cannot be claimed for use in the next voting window.”

If you are voting by phone or text there will be a charge of 50p per vote. The text votes are only available via mobile and not with a landline.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.