There are very few comedians out there who will compare their careers with that of a rat catcher, but in the Kelvin Pocket coffee shop, Christopher MacArthur-Boyd is telling me about how he views his upcoming show at Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre.

“I remember reading a book called The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents, which is a Terry Pratchett book,” MacArthur-Boyd explains. “And there's a thing where it's like to become a non-apprentice rat catcher, you have to tie nine rats together by their tails, and that's what you show to your master rat catcher to prove that you are a real rat catcher. I kind of see this gig at the Pavilion as nine rats tied together.”

The show at the Pavillion, named Scary Times, will be the culmination of 11 years of work for MacArthur-Boyd. It comes on the back of a career that has seen him become a mainstay on the Scottish comedy scene, regularly selling-out Fringe shows and releasing a special [Oh No, which was released on YouTube in February].

“I think in the past, the biggest place I would have done a solo show would have been a 150 seater. I guess you can squeeze a wee bit more at The Stand if everybody is standing up there, but usually they're like 150 seaters,” He says. “This is the biggest room I've ever played. The Pavilion, I believe, has 1450 seats. So that's about 1,000% of the capacity, which is a wee bit nerve wracking.”

The show itself is an exploration of the current state of the nation and it’s overarching impact on the self.

“It's quite stressful in a country that's having a cost of living crisis, and it does affect you, but it's about how that affects your relationships and your self esteem,” he says.

It is extremely ‘on brand’ for a comedian who describes his comedy as “a bit sad”.

His journey into comedy started as a 19 year old, after he says he dropped out of university following “a kind of mental breakdown” and having moved back in with his parents while working to pay back the student debts he accrued during his limited time in university. It was during this time that MacArthur-Boyd found solace in comedy.

“I was working for a bar in town, and they would send me on errands and stuff. I just wandered about Glasgow, they would make me hand out leaflets in every building instead of going through the mail and paying for stamps, they would just pay me to do it,” he explains. “And I would just go on every building in town and hand out a thing, say the roads would be closed to a fun run or something.

“The only thing that got me through it was having comedian’s albums on my iPad. So I would have John Mulaney, Hannibal Burgess, Animal Furnace. Maria Bamford, I'd like to talk to you about my god. Doug Stanhope, Todd Barry, all these albums and their records were what kept me going and I just want to pay it back and keep people company with my comedy.”

That led to MacArthur-Boyd venturing out into the world of comedy on his own - which he says was also a voyage of discovery for himself.

“I don't know if anybody really knows who they are when they're 19, so it was really nice and, also weird, to kind of figure out who I was and learn about things like class and learn about all sorts of stuff on stage in front of people and get feedback like, ‘we don't like this version of you’ and ‘don't wear a tweed jacket. You're not that type of guy’,” he says with a smile.

“I thought that's what comedians were supposed to dress like,” MacArthur-Boyd explains. “I guess my idea of a comedian was like, Ronnie Corbett or something, and then somebody was like, ‘you're from, you're from Baillieston, why are you wearing a tweed jacket on stage?’”

He does however admit that sartorial choices alongside his double-barreled surname may well play a part in his ability to break through in what is a very crowded scene.

“I've always been kind of blessed in that dress like a w*** and have a double-barreled name. So posh people are kind of like, ‘he's alright. I think’, even though I got a double-barreled name from an extremely insalubrious thing. My granddad died when my dad was a baby, so I had to get a stepdad. And then he took both her names. It's not like some kind of keeping two royal lines, but middle class people are kind of okay with me,” he explains.

Class is a theme MacArthur-Boyd comes back to on multiple occasions, he believes it plays a role in whether or not a comedian does or does not get the attention they deserve.

“I've seen some of my friends who are just as good as me be kind of, like, taken for granted or whatever by middle class gatekeepers in Scottish comedy,” He explains.

But he also believes that technology has allowed comedians to tread their own paths in the world of comedy.

“If there's an audience and you make stuff for them, they'll find you,” He says. “So I think it's really brilliant that people like Susie McCabe, Mark Jennings, Paul black, all sorts of people who are doing brilliant in all different routes.”

MacArthur-Boyd admits that perhaps he has taken an extremely circular route in contrast to those peers, such as Paul Black who he describes as “an amazing comedian”, who built an online audience online prior to taking on live shows, describing himself as “old-fashioned”.

“Nobody should have done the route that I did that. But I kind of see this as me going ‘I'm ready’, but I feel like if a band put out their debut album after 10 years, you'd be like, what we've been doing,” he laughs.

I charitably suggest that his approach as a more “old school” comedian sets him apart from the crowd but he is quick to refute this with typical, self-deprecating wry wit.

“It’s set me apart from success so far,” he laughs.

However, he does admit that he has had to embrace the online space a little more in recent years, even if there are some things he still refuses to embrace. “I'm being pushed into it by Here Comes The Guillotine [the podcast he co-hosts alongside Frankie Boyle and Susie McCabe] and my special coming out and stuff. So, I've got stuff to clip up,” he says. “A lot of comedians do these crowd work clips. It's good because you don't even burn any material, but it's bad because who cares? You know, I just don't care what the guy in the front row does.”

Before I leave him to his six hour wait before he takes to the stage at The Doublet for an evening show, we return to the theme of finding your audience.

“Don’t try to be something for the crowd. Somebody explained it to me like this. When you are a child and you get lost in B&Q, you can go try and look for your mum and your mum can try and go look for you. But if you both keep wandering about, you might never meet each other. Whereas, if you just stay where you are and do what you do, someone will find you eventually.”

Christopher MacArthur-Boyd will perform at the Glasgow Pavilion on Friday, 8 November.