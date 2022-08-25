Irn-Bru Carnival 2022: how to get tickets, prices, dates and more

Tickets for the Irn-Bru Carnival are going on sale soon.

The popular festival event returns to Glasgow later this year - and community groups and charities are being urged to apply for free tickets.

As tickets go on sale for this year’s event, charities and community groups are invited to apply for complimentary tickets to the opening session on the afternoon of December 23.

Whether you are into the thrill of the waltzers or the sticky wall, the action of the dodgems or the fun of the inflatable play the 2022 Carnival will be packed full of the usual family favourites and exciting new attractions.

And with 500 free tickets available for the first day, local charities and community groups are invited to apply for tickets and be the first to experience this year’s event.

Early Bird tickets

Mindful of the challenges facing everyone with the rising cost of living, the Irn-Bru Carnival has also introduced a cheaper ‘Early Bird ticket’ which allows people to take advantage of a lower ticket price, and also encouraging visitors to buy their tickets earlier to spread the cost of their visit.

Early Bird tickets are available to buy up until December 22, priced at £17.50 for General Admission and include 10 x tokens to use on rides and stalls.

Autism Friendly Sessions

The first Carnival fun of 2022 will also be an Autism Friendly Session - from 12pm-3pm - to make sure the event is accessible as possible for the lucky ticket holders.

First launched in 2018, the Autism Friendly Sessions offer visitors with autism and other sensory processing disorders and their families and carers the chance to enjoy a festive day out in a more relaxed setting.

From 12pm-3pm on the opening day, the main hall lights will be on, and the music turned off or very low. Where possible, rides will run a little slower (although their lights will still be on) and quiet areas will be available around the event at the SEC in Glasgow. At the end of the Autism Friendly Session, the lights and music will gradually return to their usual levels, and visitors to this session are welcome to stay as long as they wish.

Applications are running until September 16, with groups asked to submit an e-mail to [email protected] outlining details about their community group and the number of tickets they would like to request, up to a maximum of 10 per group (additional tickets can be purchased if necessary).

‘Drum-roll to the festive season’

“We’re thrilled to start the drum-roll to the festive season and welcome everyone back to the Irn-Bru Carnival,” said Greg Cherry, managing director of organisers, QD Events.

“It has been a difficult past few years but from the moment we were forced to close our doors last year due to the Covid-19 measures implemented during the event, we’ve been looking forward to coming back bigger and better than ever.

“The Irn-Bru Carnival is a festive institution. We know how sorely it has been missed in the city and the messages of support and kindness we have received from the local community have meant so much to us.

“We understand there are increasing costs this Christmas and growing demands on community groups and charities. We’re aiming to try and help as many people as possible enjoy the Irn-Bru Carnival through our community gifting initiative and Early Bird ticket prices.

“We know how much people have missed the Carnival and we’re ready to make 2022/23 one to remember.”

When is the Irn-Bru Carnival?

The Irn-Bru Carnival returns on Friday, December 23, and will be open until January 25, 2023 at the SEC.

How much are tickets?

Standard entry tickets are available from £17.50, with discounts available for groups, concessions and Young Scot card holders, and kids under three go free.

How do I get tickets to the Irn-Bru Carnival?