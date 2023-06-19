Jack Whitehall takes a step into fatherhood with his new Settle Down stand-up tour coming to Glasgow OVO Hydro

Jack Whitehall is bringing his hilarious Settle Down tour to Glasgow’s OVO Hydro soon and it’s about time for fans to get their plans in place. The comedian is fresh off the heels of three complete sell-out arena tours.

Speaking about hitting the road once more, Jack said: “This is my most personal show yet, with plenty of material about the big changes that have happened in my life. It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully.

“I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It’s about a foppish man-child’s crack handed attempt at adulting!”

Here’s everything Jack Whitehall fans heading to Glasgow OVO Hydro for the comedian’s stand-up show need to know, from door times to last-minute ticket availability.

Jack Whitehall at Glasgow OVO Hydro Door opening times

Doors to Jack Whitehall’s upcoming OVO Hydro show on Monday (June 19) are set to open at 6pm. The event is scheduled to start at 7.30pm and finish at 9.20pm.

Jack Whitehall at Glasgow OVO Hydro - phone policy

Unlike most comedy shows for Glasgow OVO Hydro, fans will be able to use their phones in the venue without having to store them away. However, the audience is kindly reminded to keep them switched off or silent mode during the performance.

Jack Whitehall’s upcoming UK tour dates - including Glasgow OVO Hydro

June

June 19: Glasgow, Hydro

June 20: Sheffield, Utilita Arena

June 21: Manchester, AO Arena

June 22: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

June 23: Newcastle, Utilita Arena

June 24: Manchester, AO Arena

June 25: Liverpool, M & S Bank Arena

July

July 4: Cardiff, International Arena

July 5: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

July 7: Birmingham, Utilita Arena

July 8: Birmingham, Utilita Arena

July 9: Cardiff, International Arena

July 10: Cardiff, International Arena

July 14: London, The O2

July 15: London, The O2

July 16: London, The O2

Are there last-minute tickets for Jack Whitehall at Glasgow OVO Hydro?

