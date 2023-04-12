Off Menu with James Acaster and Ed Gamble is getting a live show

James Acaster and Ed Gamble have announced they will be taking their Off Menu podcast on tour with a stop at Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on the way. It will be the first time the comedians take the podcast on the road since it started in 2018.

Off Menu with James Acaster and Ed Gamble features a variety of special guests invited into their dream restaurant to pick their favourite starter, main course, side dish, dessert and drink. The podcast has been nominated twice at the National Comedy Awards.

Fellow comedians such as Greg Davies and Bob Mortimer have appeared on the show as well as stars of sound and screen including Lily Allen and Rylan Clark. Here’s everything you need to know about Off Menu: Live’s show in Glasgow.

When and where is Off Menu: Live with James Acaster & Ed Gamble coming to Glasgow?

Off Menu: Live is coming to Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

How to get tickets for Off Menu: Live in Glasgow

Fans of the show can join an exclusive mailing list via the Off Menu website , to gain access to presale tickets on Thursday at 10am. General sale tickets for Off Menu: Live will be available from Friday, April 14 at 10am, via the Off Menu website .

Off Menu: Live with James Acaster & Ed Gamble full UK tour dates

OCTOBER 2023

Sunday, October 8 2023 - Birmingham, Hippodrome

Tuesday, October 10 2023 - London, Royal Albert Hall

Wednesday, October 11 2023 - Bristol, Hippodrome

James Acaster and Ed Gamble are taking their podcast on tour (Photo: Off Menu)

Wednesday, October 18 2023 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Saturday, October 21 2023 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Sunday, October 29 2023 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

NOVEMBER 2023

Saturday, November 25 2023 - Brighton, Dome