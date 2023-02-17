Jesus Christ Superstar will be making a stop in Glasgow as part of it’s new UK wide tour

The Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s celebrated musical Jesus Christ Superstar will be coming to Glasgow as part of its huge UK tour.

The tour announcement comes after several acclaimed and sold-out runs in London as well as an extensive tour of North America.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tour will kick off its tour with a visit to the Manchester Palace Theatre on September 11-23, 2023. The show will visit a whopping 22 cities for multiple dates throughout the tour run, including a five date run at Glasgow’s King’s Theatre.

Most Popular

Producer, David Ian, said: “I am thrilled to be taking this award-winning production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s much loved musical Jesus Christ Superstar on tour in 2023/2024.

“Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has created a fresh and bold new version of a beloved classic which will enthrall both longtime fans of the show and delight those seeing it for the very first time”.

The show is known worldwide and has been one of the most famous stage musicals since its inception in 1972. The original West End production of Jesus Christ Superstar began at The Palace Theatre. The story is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Casting for the upcoming and highly anticipated tour has yet to be announced but if you want to go regardless, you will be able to secure your tickets soon.

So, when will the show be coming to Glasgow? Here’s everything you need to know about Jesus Christ Superstar UK tour including a full list of dates.

Jack Hopewell and the company of the North American Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesus Christ Superstar in Glasgow

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glasgow is the fifth stop on the year-long tour, after it kicks off in Manchester. You can catch Jesus Christ Superstar at the Newcastle Theatre Royal from October 16-21, 2023.

Jesus Christ Superstar - how to get tickets

Tickets to see Jesus Christ Superstar are not yet on sale but will be available from February 23, 2023. Fans will be able to purchase tickets from ATG Tickets .

Full list of UK tour dates for Jesus Christ Superstar

Advertisement

Advertisement

2023

Palace Theatre, Manchester - September 11-23

Newcastle Theatre Royal - September 26-30

New Theatre, Hull - October 2-7

Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre - October 10-14

Glasgow Kings Theatre - October 16-21

Liverpool Empire - October 23-28

Milton Keynes Theatre - October 30-November 4

Plymouth Theatre Royal - November 6-11

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - November 14-18

Bradford Alhambra Theatre - November 27-December 2

2024

Nottingham Theatre Royal - January 8-13

Regent Theatre, Ipswich – January 15-20

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff - January 29-February 3

Edinburgh Playhouse - February 6-10

Leicester Curve - February 12-17

Regent Theatre, Stoke - February 19-24

Bristol Hippodrome - March 11-16

The Hawth, Crawley - March 1-23

Southampton Mayflower Theatre - March 25-30

Norwich Theatre Royal - April 8-13

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne - April 15-20

Birmingham Hippodrome - April 22-27

New Theatre, Oxford - May 06-11

New Wimbledon Theatre - May 13-18

New Victoria Theatre, Woking - June 3-8

Sunderland Empire Theatre - June 11-15

Canterbury Marlowe - June 17-22

Sheffield Lyceum - June 24-29

Venue Cymru, Llandudno - July 1-6

Princess Theatre, Torquay - July 16-20

Orchard Theatre, Dartford - July 22-27

Blackpool Grand - August 12-17

Advertisement

Advertisement