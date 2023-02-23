Heartthrob boy band JLS has announced a huge comeback tour

Fans of boy band JLS will be overjoyed to find out the group has announced a major UK tour stopping at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. EVERYBODY SAY JLS: The Hits Tour, will see the quartet perform at numerous arena’s later this year including Birmingham, Liverpool, and London.

JLS said: "We couldn’t be more excited to announce another UK and Ireland arena tour. Last time out was totally surreal and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the right time to do it all over again. Playing live and seeing our amazing fans is definitely the best part of being JLS."

Formed in London, JLS consists of members Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, Marvin Humes and Oritsé Williams. The group quickly rose to fame after finishing as runners-up on 2008’s X Factor.

Following their success on the ITV show, JLS landed two UK number one singles with "Beat Again" and "Everybody in Love”. The former of the two singles went onto win Best Single at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

When and where is JLS playing in Glasgow?

JLS will be performing at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena on November 3, 2023.

How to get tickets for JLS in Glasgow

Tickets for JLS’s show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro will go on general sale from 9am on Friday, March 3. You can purchase tickets from the Live Nation website on release.

JLS full UK tour dates

October

20 - Dublin, 3Arena

23 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

24 - Bournemouth, International Centre

26 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

28 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

30 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Check out JLS on their latest tour when they come to Nottingham Motorpoint Arena in October. (Photo credit: Mark Hayman)

November

2 - Manchester, AO Arena

3 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

4 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

6 - Brighton, Centre

7 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

9 - London, The O2

10 - London, The O2

11 - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

