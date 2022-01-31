Joesef: Glasgow star announces O2 Academy gig - how to get tickets

Glasgow star Joesef has announced a huge gig at the O2 Academy.

Having amassed more than 100 million streams for his music so far, Glasgow star Joesef has announced a UK & Ireland tour for May, including a show at Glasgow’s O2 Academy.

Pre-sale sign-up is open now and fans are advised to take advantage of it - his previous Glasgow headline gig at the city’s Barrowland Ballroom last October sold out in minutes.

Joesef is playing the O2.

The O2 Academy gig marks the latest step up the Glasgow venue ladder, having previously sold out King Tut’s three times and SWG3.

How do I get tickets?

Pre-sale starts on Wednesday at 10am. Sign up HERE.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday at 10am.

More shows

Joesef will also play his first ever shows in the US in March, with dates announced at the prestigious SXSW festival and solo gigs in New York and LA.