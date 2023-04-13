John Mayer has confirmed he will be performing a solo acoustic show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena. The 2023/24 tour has been 20 years in the making and has already seen overwhelming success in the U.S.
The highly acclaimed tour features solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar. The 2024 European leg launches in Oslo, Norway before running through to Glasgow in March.
John Mayer introduced himself in 2001 with his quintuple-platinum Room For Squares. Since then, the seven-time Grammy winner has garnered over 20 million albums worldwide and billions of streams.
Here’s everything you need to know about John Mayer’s show in Glasgow.
How to get tickets for John Mayer’s Glasgow show.
General sale tickets for John Mayer’s show in Glasgow will be available on Friday, April 21 from 10am, via the Live Nation website.
John Mayer: SOLO full UK & Ireland tour dates
March 18 2024: London, The O2
March 27 2024: Glasgow, OVO Hydro
March 29 2024: Dublin, 3Arena
