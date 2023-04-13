Register
John Mayer announces UK tour including Glasgow OVO Hydro show: how to buy tickets

John Mayer is bringing his groundbreaking SOLO tour to Glasgow

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST

John Mayer has confirmed he will be performing a solo acoustic show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena. The 2023/24 tour has been 20 years in the making and has already seen overwhelming success in the U.S.

The highly acclaimed tour features solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar. The 2024 European leg launches in Oslo, Norway before running through to Glasgow in March.

John Mayer introduced himself in 2001 with his quintuple-platinum Room For Squares. Since then, the seven-time Grammy winner has garnered over 20 million albums worldwide and billions of streams.

    Here’s everything you need to know about John Mayer’s show in Glasgow.

    How to get tickets for John Mayer’s Glasgow show. 

    General sale tickets for John Mayer’s show in Glasgow will be available on Friday, April 21 from 10am, via the Live Nation website.

    John Mayer: SOLO full UK & Ireland tour dates

    March 18 2024: London, The O2

    March 27 2024: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

    March 29 2024: Dublin, 3Arena

    John Mayer has confirmed he will be performing a solo acoustic show at Glasgow's OVO Hydro arena.
    John Mayer has confirmed he will be performing a solo acoustic show at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena.

