Johnny Depp and his band the Hollywood Vampires will play their final show of their 2023 UK tour in Glasgow

Johnny Depp has announced a UK tour with his band the Hollywood Vampires including a show in Glasgow. The band - which consists of Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, Tom Henriksen and Depp – formed in 2012 and takes its name from a 1970s drinking club set up by Cooper.

The supergroup will tour across the UK stopping at Scarborough, Swansea, Manchester, London, Birmingham and Glasgow. Their previous UK tour was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Depp surprised fans earlier this year when he appeared on stage in Sheffield with Jeff Beck while awaiting the verdict of his highly publicised defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp and Beck later announced a joint album, titled 18, which primarily hosted covers of classic rock songs.

Alice Cooper spoke about the upcoming tour, saying: "I can’t wait to get back with the guys, I really love being in that band. “My band is great and wonderful, but playing with the Vampires is an entirely different situation. I don’t necessarily do any theatrics at all, I’m just the lead singer in a band, and the band just happens to be one of the best bands around.

“It’ll be great to see Johnny and Joe and Buck and Chris and all the guys. We’ll be rocking these places, especially the UK, I can’t wait to get to the UK. Lock your doors, put garlic all around, because the Vampires are coming.”

How to get tickets for Hollywood Vampires in Glasgow

Johnny Depp and the rest of the Hollywood Vampires will play their final show of the tour at Glasgow OVO Hydro on July, 12, 2023. Tickets will go on presale on October 26 & 27 via the Ticketmaster website. General sale tickets will also be available on October 28 via the Ticketmaster website.

Hollywood Vampires full UK 2023 tour dates

Wednesday, July 5 - Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

Friday, July 7 - Swansea, Swansea Arena

Saturday, July 8 - Manchester, AO Arena

Sunday, July 9 - London, The O2

Tuesday, July 11 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Wednesday, July 12 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro